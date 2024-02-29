New Morning Consult study finds direct links between transportation concerns in LA, loneliness epidemic for seniors

Seniors cite losing the ability to drive and not having reliable transportation as a critical concern as they age – meriting attention as LA's aging population surges

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Morning Consult poll released today, covering over 500 adults aged 50+ in the LA Metropolitan Area, showcases the unique challenges of the Los Angeles area and its transportation options when it comes to the loneliness epidemic for seniors.

Over one-third of 50-plus adults surveyed say they have experienced feelings of loneliness at least once or twice a month, and the majority say that they wish they could have more or deeper companionship with other individuals outside of their homes.

Seniors cite the challenges unique to LA, given the car-dependence of the region's transportation systems:

"I don't have a means of transportation to go to places I need to visit" was in the top 3 causes of loneliness for local adults 65+, ranking only after a lack of family members and a lack of friends in the area.

72% are concerned that as they age being able to drive will affect their independence

44% say that they feel uncomfortable using ride-share apps when traveling around the LA area. This is higher for age 65+, at 55%.

44% think better access to transportation would allow them to visit their friends and family more frequently.

17% say public transportation accessibility is an issue.

"By 2030, one in four Angelenos will be over the age of 65. Many live very independent and active lives. However, those experiencing transportation issues can find it challenging to maintain volunteer activities and social connections which research states are crucial for overall life satisfaction," said Maureen Feldman, Director of the Social Impact Isolation Project at the Motion Picture and Television Fund. "Older adults with access to reliable ways to engage with community, volunteer opportunities, and with family and friends report higher instances of feeling valued, connected to purpose, and experience greater feelings of fulfillment. As a community, I believe we can think creatively to find alternative solutions to these pressing challenges so all Angelenos can continue to engage with each other and the activities they love."

One solution the poll points to is the potential for autonomous vehicles to transform the landscape of mobility for seniors: A majority of LA adults 50+ agree having affordable and available self-driving cars in the LA area would help them maintain their independence (64%), strengthen connections with family and friends in the area (52%), attend social gatherings frequently (58%), create reliable transportation (52%), limit language barriers (54%), and reduce the burden on their family (67%).

"Understanding how we can engender a better ecosystem of connectivity and mobility for seniors will pay dividends in terms of public health," said Dr. Scott Kaiser, Adjunct Professor of Gerontology at the University of Southern California. "Tackling challenges around transportation will be essential to addressing social isolation and loneliness and other critical concerns in an aging population. And, research consistently demonstrates that older adults with reliable transportation are more likely to lead active lifestyles and stay healthier for longer."

The poll also points to environmental concerns associated with current transportation options in the region: A majority of LA adults 50-plus are concerned about air pollution (71%), the cleanliness (54%), and environmental impact (54%) of their transportation choices.

SOURCE Morning Consult