New Mortgage Company Proper Rate, LLC, Opens for Business

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Rate, LLC, a joint venture of Guaranteed Rate and @properties, begins originating mortgages today. The new independent retail mortgage lender offers home buyers and owners personalized lending services through a select group of some of the most highly experienced and dedicated mortgage professionals using one of the industry's top platforms.

Powered by one of the nation's largest retail mortgage companies, with leading-edge technology and access to competitive mortgage rates, Proper Rate delivers all of the advantages of a big lender with the hands-on feel of a "boutique" firm. Proper Rate offers home loans to home buyers throughout select regions in the country, including those represented by @properties' 2,800 agents.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with @properties to jointly launch Proper Rate," said Victor Ciardelli, President & CEO of Guaranteed Rate Companies and Chairman of Proper Rate. "Our goal with this collaboration is to accelerate market growth, while ensuring customers have a digital mortgage experience from beginning to end with some of the industry's most talented originators and partners."

Proper Rate provides an integrated solution where clients can get financing in addition to finding homes and negotiating purchases. Real estate agents can now work with Proper Rate mortgage originators using innovative technology to process loans. Using the award-winning FlashCloseSM technology, Proper Rate borrowers will be able close on loans signing most documents remotely.

"Proper Rate allows us to seamlessly integrate the entire real estate transaction, from brokerage to mortgage financing to title and closing services, resulting in a better experience for the consumer and increased value for the real estate agent and loan originator managing the transaction," said @properties Co-founder and Co-CEO Mike Golden.

Proper Rate's team of experienced loan officers are based in offices throughout Chicago and select markets across the U.S., led by mortgage industry veteran Dan Moran, Executive Vice President of Sales. The company, which is currently licensed in 15 states, is also seeking licensing in Arizona, California and Virginia.

"Proper Rate is well-positioned to serve customers and Agents as a full-service lender," said Moran, who has over 20 years of origination and management experience and was named one of the 'Top 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives' by Mortgage Executive Magazine. "We're offering trusted expertise, service and technology to deliver a personalized experience."

For more information, please visit www.properrate.com

About Proper Rate

Proper Rate, a joint venture of Guaranteed Rate and @properties, is an independent retail mortgage company offering homebuyers and homeowners personalized lending services through a select team of the most highly experienced and dedicated mortgage professionals in the industry. Powered by one of the nation's largest mortgage companies, with leading-edge technology and access to the best loan programs and rate structures, Proper Rate delivers all of the advantages of a big lender with the hands-on service of a small firm. To learn more, visit www.properrate.com.

