New Motif™ iOS App Makes It Easier Than Ever to Create Personalized Photo Books On-the-Go

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif™, the Apple-approved personalized photo book app, today announced the launch of its free iOS app - bringing its top-rated photo app extension for the MacOS desktop to the estimated 1 billion+ iPhones and iPads currently in use. This app is available globally in 32 countries, including the United States and Canada, and is available in 6 languages. The Motif app syncs directly with the iOS Photos app library, making it quick, easy, and convenient for iOS users to create beautiful, personalized photo books with a professional feel, straight from the photos already stored on their device.

Launched in July 2018 as a native macOS extension, Motif quickly earned the highest rating for an Apple Photos Extension in the Mac App Store. The platform is beloved by Mac users for bringing their photos to life with advanced technology, intuitive editing tools, and easy-to-use personalization. Now, Motif for iOS joins its desktop counterpart just in time for the holidays, putting the ease of creating gorgeous photo books at every user's fingertips on the go.

The Motif iOS app is designed to be user-friendly. Clear and easily accessible views provide direct access to page editing, image and text editing, and overall book organization in just a few taps. Whether choosing an overall design theme for the book or specific layouts for a single page or two-page spread, Motif presents all options with images in place and in context. A simple three-step wizard guides you through the photo book process in a snap. Key features include:

Syncs directly with your photo library: No need to export or upload photos; Motif works locally with the images and albums in the Photos app on your device, so there's no need to spend time exporting or uploading your pictures anywhere else. Motif's machine learning algorithms create memories from your photos that highlight your recent vacations, family events, and other favorite moments that can be made into a personalized photo book in seconds.

No need to export or upload photos; Motif works locally with the images and albums in the Photos app on your device, so there's no need to spend time exporting or uploading your pictures anywhere else. Motif's machine learning algorithms create memories from your photos that highlight your recent vacations, family events, and other favorite moments that can be made into a personalized photo book in seconds. Finds your best pictures for you: Motif's smart technology combs through thousands of photos so you don't have to, analyzing images for overall quality and similarity to identify duplicates and recommend the very best ones. This includes checking images for focus, clarity, people, faces, image orientation, panoramas, and more; it even weeds out unwanted images such as screenshots.

Motif's smart technology combs through thousands of photos so you don't have to, analyzing images for overall quality and similarity to identify duplicates and recommend the very best ones. This includes checking images for focus, clarity, people, faces, image orientation, panoramas, and more; it even weeds out unwanted images such as screenshots. Automatically lays out your book: Motif auto-flows your selected images into more than 80 professionally designed layouts, picking the best combinations of vertical and horizontal compositions, while correctly centering and cropping to fit the layouts. Or, create your own mix and give it a personal touch.

Motif auto-flows your selected images into more than 80 professionally designed layouts, picking the best combinations of vertical and horizontal compositions, while correctly centering and cropping to fit the layouts. Or, create your own mix and give it a personal touch. Delivers photo-first quality: Motif is a photo-first brand, so every book features clean themes and a premium, professional look. Users can type or dictate text, and customize the pages with pops of color, patterns and professionally designed themes.

"One year after the successful launch of Motif, we knew the natural next step would be an expansion to iOS, to bring this functionality to the full ecosystem of iPhone and iPad users," said Craig Bauer, Global Managing Director of Motif. "Millions of people now have access to the simple functionality and advanced technology that Motif delivers to create the most beautiful, professional-looking photo products available."

Find the new Motif app in the iOS App Store, available in the U.S. and Canada. The app is free; pricing for photo books starts at $10 for a soft cover photo book and $20 for a hard cover photo book. For more information, visit motifphotos.com .

About Motif

Motif is an iOS and macOS app that helps create specially curated photo books for Apple users across the U.S., Canada and Europe. The Motif app leverages the experience of RR Donnelley as a supplier of print services to Apple since 2005, and uses the same facilities, personnel, materials, processes, and press for its photo projects. As a native macOS app, Motif delivers peak performance and seamless functionality for Mac users to create photo books, calendars and cards. It now also offers comprehensive photo book services for iPhone and iPad. Motif distinguishes itself from the field with sustainable and durable materials, along with other exclusive features, including image analysis, interactive layouts, and subjecting centering/cropping. For more information, visit Motif's website at www.motifphotos.com .

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com .

