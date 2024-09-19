New Motivational Book, "Real Impact, Daily Inspiration" by Dennis J. Henson Shows the Importance of Developing a Reading Habit

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis J. Henson has curated profiles, quotes and poems that get people beyond doubting themselves, questioning why their momentum is stalled or suffering from imposter syndrome in a new book, "Real Impact, Daily Inspiration."

Real Impact, Daily Inspiration Dennis J. Henson

He has a career of singular achievement. Currently the Founder and President of Vanguard Marketing and Investments, Inc and a renowned leader and educator in both the real estate and personal growth industries, he was stumped for a moment when a podcast host asked him: "If you could name the one thing that's had the greatest impact on your students' what would it be?"

And then it became clear to him. "Form the habit of reading something every day that educates or inspires them."

Just as he personally has done for a lifetime. And that is the core of the philosophy that he has used to inspire thousands of other businesspeople and leaders who desire more out of life. And it has led to his profound new book "Real Impact, Daily Inspiration."

Over the course of the past 30+ years, when Dennis was moved by a quote, a poem or someone's empowering story, he gathered it for his own inspiration. And now 32 of those captivating stories, a hundred quotes and a handful of meaningful poems are providing profound wisdom and life-changing impetus for readers.

"Real Impact, Daily Inspiration" is designed to get people beyond doubting themselves, questioning why their momentum is stalled or suffering from imposter syndrome. The book shows how so many people of humble beginnings, limited means and nearly insurmountable obstacles, persevered with unflagging belief in their ideas and succeeded beyond anyone's expectations—except their own! You'll recognize most of the profiles, but you may not know what they had to go through to become the figures we recognize and honor today for the impact they made.

Dennis' book is intended to help people develop the habit of reading daily something that will improve their belief in themselves and inspire them to action. He suggests not reading the book cover to cover, but rather a bit at a time. "It should be sipped like fine wine and consumed in combination with other good books." A suggested reading list of which he offers within "Real Impact, Daily Inspiration's" pages.

The reason the book features a genie's lamp on the cover is that Dennis holds that reading is the superpower that unleashes all other powers and whose magic is indeed the powerful "Law of Nature" — similar to the effect of gravity, inertia or magnetism. He says, even though it is invisible, it can move mountains, change seas' tides and even conquer space. Reading the right content can conquer inner space—moving the heart and mind---which in turn produces impact.

Dennis J. Henson's Real Impact, Daily Inspiration is available on Amazon.com for $13.26 and also on Kindle.

Title: Real Impact, Daily Inspiration

Author: Dennis J. Henson

Publisher: ‎ Vanguard Publishing ( March 19 , 2024)

Vanguard Publishing ( , 2024) Language: ‎ English

English Paperback: ‎ 383 pages

383 pages ISBN-10: ‎ 1736277294

1736277294 ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1736277294

About Dennis J. Henson

With a proven track record spanning over five decades, Dennis J. Henson has solidified his position as a leading authority in the business world. Beyond his successful entrepreneurial ventures, Dennis is a dedicated educator, inspiring countless individuals to achieve their goals through his bestselling books, captivating workshops, and international speaking engagements.

Dennis initially made his mark in the real estate investment world. He founded Vanguard Marketing and Investments, Inc. in 2003 and continues to serve as president. He served as president of the Arlington Real Estate Investing Association from 2005-2018. Over the past several years, he also taught individuals and classes in Real Estate Investing. His books The Royal Flush of Real Estate Investing and A Millionaire's Treasure Map To Real Estate Investing were widely hailed.

Website:

Coaching/Training:

Real Impact Training

https://star.realimpactsystems.com/

Social Media:

Contact

Dennis Hanson

817-371-8658

[email protected]

SOURCE Dennis J. Henson