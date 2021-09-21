New Mountain Capital Announces Closing of Third U.S. CLO at $507 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mountain Capital ("New Mountain"), a defensive growth-oriented investment firm that manages more than $35 billion across private equity, credit, and net lease real estate, today announced the closing of a $507 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), New Mountain CLO III, with Citi acting as the lead arranger. This is the third CLO issued by New Mountain Capital, following its debut CLO in October 2020.

"We are pleased to announce the successful close of our third CLO and appreciate the strong interest in the transaction from a broad range of global investors. Following the launch of New Mountain Capital's CLO platform last year, we have leveraged our deep defensive growth expertise to provide a differentiated offering for investors and are very pleased with the results we have delivered and look forward to continuing to build on our success thus far," said Robert Hamwee, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital.

Since inception, New Mountain has invested approximately $15.1 billion in credit. As of June 30, 2021, New Mountain manages approximately $7.9 billion in credit across private credit and broadly syndicated loans.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with over $35 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality leaders in carefully selected "defensive growth" industry sectors and works intensively with management to build the value of these companies.

Additional information about New Mountain Capital is available at www.newmountaincapital.com.

