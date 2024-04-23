New Movement Launched to Confront U.S. Catholic Bishops

STERRETT, Ala., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an announcement titled, "An Edict," a new movement was launched by A Friend of Medjugorje. The movement is called, "Peasants in the Pew."

Peasants in the Pew is very simple. It is a confrontation from faithful Catholics to their leaders, challenging them to begin speaking truth and calling out falsehoods. A Friend of Medjugorje stated in "An Edict":

"We, the peasants in the pew, are millions; We, the peasants in the pew, are fed up; We, the peasants in the pew, ARE RISING UP. We are binding together as one, to confront you, who are derelict in your duty of protecting the flock."

He is calling on the "Peasants in the Pew," to confront the silence of the Catholic bishops by writing to them, and in person, wherever they see a bishop.

This movement has been forming since the release of A Friend of Medjugorje's national bestseller, They Fired the First Shot, in 2012. One of the main call-to-actions since 2012, has been to call on the U.S. Bishops to excommunicate Joe Biden and other Catholics who hold public office, yet who support abortion and other lifestyles in direct opposition to Church teachings.

Peasants in the Pew is a phrase A Friend of Medjugorje created to explain the attitude which many bishops and priests take towards lay people. A Friend of Medjugorje identifies one problem which the 'Peasants in the Pew' have with the bishops. It is their overemphasis on being intellectual instead of being wise. He writes:

"An invasion of intellectualism has spread its tentacles through the whole Roman Catholic Church—its seminaries, its colleges, religious orders and on and on… Jesus was never intellectual. Wisdom is brief and simple."

He is not breaking from the Church. A Friend of Medjugorje makes very clear with several statements to the bishops, his fidelity to the Church:

"I've always said, I respect your position, but you don't [respect your position]."

Mary, from North Ireland wrote:

"This message is to agree with A Friend of Medjugorje in his declaration that too many [bishops] are 'asleep' and not prepared to speak up for Jesus!! Brainwashing is going on and people seem more impressed with so called celebrities rather than stand up for Jesus who loves us so much He died on the Cross!! Very disappointed in my fellow parishioners and clergy."

Many faithful Catholics are connecting with A Friend of Medjugorje's message. But not everyone was happy with what A Friend of Medjugorje stated in, "An Edict." A person, only identified as "Donna," wrote to him:

"I will not spread slander!!!! Trump is an evil man!!! Represents fruit of satan!!!"

The reference to Donald Trump was because of A Friend of Medjugorje's call to excommunicate Joe Biden.

People wanting more information about being part of Peasants in the Pew are encouraged to read "An Edict," by A Friend of Medjugorje available free online here:

https://medjugorje.com/an-edict/

Thirty-six years ago, A Friend of Medjugorje walked away from his lucrative business to become fully active in promoting truth through a Biblical worldview. His following is in over 190 countries, and he has traveled the globe over 200 times, delivering truth to captivated audiences. Because of this, he has been slandered, sued, and threatened in every way possible.

His books include the National Bestsellers, Look What Happened While You Were Sleeping , They Fired the First Shot , It Ain't Gonna Happen: The Return to Truth , and others.

Thirty years ago, A Friend of Medjugorje wrote the world-renowned Patriotic Rosary, which has been prayed by millions of Americans worldwide, and on every U.S. military base.

He is known for making complicated topics simple for everyday people to understand. His book, It Ain't Gonna Happen in 2010, helped many people enter the silver market. It resurrected silver worldwide from its bad reputation earned from the Hunt Brothers.

He has hosted over 1000 broadcasts, taking on the most hot-button topics.

A Friend of Medjugorje's witness is not working for money, but for a way of life. He has never taken royalties or commissions for his books, nor is he being paid one penny for his broadcasts.

