New Movie Highlights Pharmaceutical Packaging Capabilities

CLINTON, Tenn., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Packaging Solutions (PPS) has a new movie of its capabilities highlighting their low humidity bottling primary packaging suite, serialization and aggregation, blister packaging and more. The movie will also be distributed on thumb drives in blister wallet card packaging soon.

PPS : The Movie Trailer

Kathy Spratt, in marketing, suggests, "So much has changed on our campus, it was time to show off our leading edge facility, equipment and processes. Of course, we are the most proud of our corporate culture and our accomplished associates who go the extra mile for customers every day in a leading edge facility."

The movie can be viewed at www.PharmaPackagingSolutions.com/ppsmovie/

About Pharma Packaging Solutions:

Pharma Packaging Solutions (PPS) is a turn-key contract packager offering bottling, blister packaging, folding carton production, kitting, as well as vial/ampule and parenteral labeling. Serving Rx, OTC, generic and private label pharmaceutical companies, PPS can meet special requirements like low relative humidity packaging specifications, Rest-of-World (RoW) packaging and Brite Stock labeling. PPS is located very near major 3PL's and distributors. Compliant with the FDA, DEA and MHRA, PPS employs rigorous QA processes and cGMP quality systems and is serialization/aggregation ready and GDUFA compliant.

For more information about Pharma Packaging Solutions, please visit our website www.pharmapackagingsolutions.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

Kathy Spratt

865.494.1159 office

865.250.4837 cell

194375@email4pr.com

