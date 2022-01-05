New 'Mr. Security Answer Person' segment with John Pescatore to be a regular feature on the CyberWire Daily podcast.

FULTON, Md., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced a new feature on its popular CyberWire Daily podcast. The new segment, 'Mr. Security Answer Person,' features industry veteran John Pescatore, Director of Emerging Security Trends at SANS. He's well known to the community, and as Mr. Security Answer Person, he'll share fresh, candid, and often humorous perspectives on the cybersecurity sector. The first segment in this series can be found here.

Pescatore has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, and he brings a deep range of experience to our podcast. He began his career as a security professional with the US National Security Agency and the Secret Service. He subsequently moved to the private sector, where he developed secure computing systems, and then worked as an industry analyst for Gartner, bringing his expertise to covering major global companies. Since 2013, he's served the community as a leader at SANS.

"As we've all seen, hype and hyperbole increase as more business and spending flows across the internet – and cybersecurity is not immune," said John Pescatore, Director of Emerging Security Trends at SANS. "The Mr. Security Answer Person segments are aimed at breaking through the buzzwords and sharing a humor-filled take to give security professionals a real-world reality check on a variety of information security topics."

"John has been a regular guest on the CyberWire network for some time, and we're excited to add this new regular segment to our daily," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "This program aligns with our mission of helping professionals separate the signal from the noise in an industry that's overloaded with information, with competing messages, and with conflicting perspectives in need of resolution and clarification."

