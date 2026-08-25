New MRCOOL® TravelCool™, Operating at 55 dB, Offers Simple Comfort for Over 37 Million RVers

"RV owners shouldn't have to shout over an AC unit just to stay cool," said Jason Ingram, MRCOOL®, LLC. Post this

"RV owners shouldn't have to shout over an AC unit just to stay cool," said Jason Ingram, Managing Member of MRCOOL®, LLC. "We've dropped the noise level down to 55 decibels, compared to the louder industry models running at 60 to 70 decibels. And whether you're staying at a national park or crossing the desert, RVers will enjoy the same residential-grade comfort our homeowners expect."

A Booming Community Deserves Better Comfort

The RV lifestyle is no longer a niche pursuit. According to the RV Industry Association's 2026 Summer Travel Survey, 37 million Americans planned to go RVing over the summer, enticed by flexibility, affordability, and the desire for greater control over their travel experiences. The North American RV market alone is projected to grow at 8.25% CAGR through 2031, reaching $35 billion.

RV shipments are forecasted to hit 349,000 units in 2026, marking a third consecutive year of growth. Younger buyers are increasing in number, and RVshare's 2026 Travel Trend Report found that travelers are prioritizing comfort, value, and personalized experiences more than ever before. RV owners expect the same energy-efficient climate control performance they have at home, without the noise, bulk, or energy drain of legacy rooftop units.

The $1.1+ trillion outdoor recreation economy drives demand for residential-grade RV innovation. TravelCool™ by MRCOOL® sets a new benchmark for outdoor living and meets this need with whisper-quiet, energy-efficient camper climate control. This next-generation RV air conditioner transforms extreme environment travel, enabling adventurers to explore further, stay longer, and enjoy simple comfort.

Comfort Made Simple, Built for the Road

The TravelCool™ series delivers features engineered for serious mobile living, including:

15,000 BTU cooling and 10,236 BTU heating capacity for large coaches and multi-room layouts

DC inverter technology optimizes power consumption for both on-grid and off-grid setups

Operates at 55 dB in Eco mode and 59 dB in Turbo mode, preventing sleep disruption during overnight stays

At just 11 inches tall, the streamlined rooftop unit cuts wind resistance for improved aerodynamics and clearance

Available in ducted and ductless configurations to adapt to any RV layout

Managed via included remote, optional MRDCW wired controller, or smartphone app

Cools down to 63°F in outdoor temperatures up to 109°F; heats up to 81°F in temperatures as low as 41°F

Charged with R-32 refrigerant for lower environmental impact

Available in black or white to coordinate with any exterior paint scheme

Every unit is backed by a 2-year parts warranty

Building More Than Products

Under Jason Ingram's leadership, MRCOOL® has evolved from a Kentucky startup into one of the fastest-growing names in residential HVAC. The company has cultivated a community of homeowners, contractors, educators, and creators who actively share their installations and experiences online. The TravelCool™ launch represents MRCOOL®'s first dedicated entry into the RV market, extending its commitment to accessible, high-performance climate solutions beyond the home.

About MRCOOL®

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hickory, Kentucky, MRCOOL® is an innovator in the HVAC industry, dedicated to revolutionizing climate control through its Comfort Made Simple philosophy. As the creator of the only true MRCOOL® DIY® ductless heating and cooling system, MRCOOL® leads the market in removing obstacles for homeowners and changing what's possible in HVAC. Learn more at www.mrcool.com.

Sources: RVIA's 2026 Summer Travel Survey, Fortune Business Insights, and Mordor Intelligence

Media Contact

Melissa Boyster

Research & Development | Marketing Communications

MRCOOL®

[email protected]

SOURCE MRCOOL®, LLC