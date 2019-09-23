New Multi-frequency Metal Detector Integrates onto Checkweigher Frame to Reduce Footprint

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scanning multi-frequency metal detector is designed to enable food manufacturers and food quality managers to improve productivity and maximize factory floor space by combining the benefits of multiscan metal detection technology with accurate weight control.

The Thermo Scientific Sentinel 3000 multiscan metal detector is the smallest model in the line of Sentinel metal detectors and mounts on the frame of Thermo Scientific VersaWeigh and Versa GP checkweighers. The Sentinel 3000 detector is the first multi-frequency metal detector specifically designed for metal detection-checkweighing combination systems in food production, providing users with improved functionality and performance in a smaller footprint than typically required with two pieces of equipment. By integrating the detector onto the checkweigher frame, the need for an external metal detector conveyor is eliminated. New harmonized Versa checkweigher software incorporates capability to operate the checkweigher and metal detector from one screen and is designed to improve usability and reduce training time.

"Food manufacturers are increasingly adopting combination systems for more economical product inspection," said Bob Ries, lead product manager, metal detection and X-ray inspection for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Sentinel 3000 metal detector enables them to use advanced multi-frequency technology to keep consumers safe while optimizing space. An integrated metal detector also provides superior value since the hardware is shared with the checkweigher."

The Sentinel 3000 metal detector features multiscan technology, which allows users to select up to five frequencies from 50 to 1000 kHz and scan through each frequency at a rapid rate. It effectively acts like five metal detectors in one. Multiscan is designed with improved sensitivity to identify contaminants that are up to 30 percent smaller in volume than previous Thermo Scientific technologies. The technology also is devised to increase the probability that all random sizes, shapes and types of metal foreign objects are found before food products reach consumers.

The Sentinel 3000 metal detector is designed for a wide range of food applications, including dairy, meat, poultry, fruit, vegetables and bread.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Sentinel 3000 multiscan metal detector, please visit www.thermofisher.com/sentinel3000. For more information on Thermo Scientific checkweighers, please visit www.thermofisher.com/checkweigher.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Chanel Benoit

Greenough

+1 508-762-8865

cbenoit@greenough.biz

Ellen Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 763-783-2574

ellen.share@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

