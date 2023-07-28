New Multi-Sensory Art Retreat: A Transformative Experience at Milaidhoo Maldives

News provided by

Milaidhoo Maldives

28 Jul, 2023, 13:29 ET

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milaidhoo Maldives, the pristine boutique private island paradise, is proud to announce the launch of its 7-day Multi-Sensory Art Retreat for guests to reset the mind, body, and soul. The one-of-a-kind retreat experience in October 2023, hosted by renowned artist Alena Lavdovskaya, aims to ignite creativity and self-expression through a series of immersive experiences that engage all five senses.

The retreat will focus on vision, sound, taste, smell, touch, and intuition and each session of the retreat focuses on a different sensory aspect, allowing participants to unlock their creative potential in unique and unexpected ways.

The retreat begins with the "Vision" session, where guests are guided through beginner's techniques to gain confidence in putting their visions on paper and truly understanding new perspectives.

Next, the "Sound" session invites guests to listen to themselves and their surroundings at the spa. Serenity Spa will perform a sound healing session, and Alena will guide guests in illustrating the emotions and sensations evoked by the sounds on a canvas.

In the "Taste" session, participants embark on Milaidhoo's culinary journey, collaborating with the Milaidhoo culinary team. Guests will put their senses to the test, tasting the chefs' masterpieces in the wine cellar, while blindfolded. These creations will be in the form of hors d'oeuvres, bonbons, and canapés.

The "Smell" session invites guests to a rejuvenating aromatherapy meditation session led by Serenity Spa and Alena. Through this aromatic experience, the retreat participants will explore how different scents can inspire and enhance their creative mindset.

Following a relaxing massage in the "Touch" session, guests will explore the sense of touch through finger painting techniques. Retreat participants will experience different textures brought about by paint and learn how to create tactile elements in their artwork.

Finally, in the "Intuition" session, guests will reflect on their profound journey and work with Alena to create inventive and unconventional self-portraits. Drawing from all the newfound senses and experiences, the retreat participants will create a personal art piece that captures the essence of their transformative journey.

The Multi-Sensory Art Retreat at Milaidhoo is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines artistic expression with sensory stimulation. It offers Milaidhoo guests a rare opportunity to discover their inner creativity and forge a deeper and more meaningful connection with themselves and their surroundings.

SOURCE Milaidhoo Maldives

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.