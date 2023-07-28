New Multi-Sensory Art Retreat: A Transformative Experience at Milaidhoo Maldives

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milaidhoo Maldives, the pristine boutique private island paradise, is proud to announce the launch of its 7-day Multi-Sensory Art Retreat for guests to reset the mind, body, and soul. The one-of-a-kind retreat experience in October 2023, hosted by renowned artist Alena Lavdovskaya, aims to ignite creativity and self-expression through a series of immersive experiences that engage all five senses.

The retreat will focus on vision, sound, taste, smell, touch, and intuition and each session of the retreat focuses on a different sensory aspect, allowing participants to unlock their creative potential in unique and unexpected ways.

The retreat begins with the "Vision" session, where guests are guided through beginner's techniques to gain confidence in putting their visions on paper and truly understanding new perspectives.

Next, the "Sound" session invites guests to listen to themselves and their surroundings at the spa. Serenity Spa will perform a sound healing session, and Alena will guide guests in illustrating the emotions and sensations evoked by the sounds on a canvas.

In the "Taste" session, participants embark on Milaidhoo's culinary journey, collaborating with the Milaidhoo culinary team. Guests will put their senses to the test, tasting the chefs' masterpieces in the wine cellar, while blindfolded. These creations will be in the form of hors d'oeuvres, bonbons, and canapés.

The "Smell" session invites guests to a rejuvenating aromatherapy meditation session led by Serenity Spa and Alena. Through this aromatic experience, the retreat participants will explore how different scents can inspire and enhance their creative mindset.

Following a relaxing massage in the "Touch" session, guests will explore the sense of touch through finger painting techniques. Retreat participants will experience different textures brought about by paint and learn how to create tactile elements in their artwork.

Finally, in the "Intuition" session, guests will reflect on their profound journey and work with Alena to create inventive and unconventional self-portraits. Drawing from all the newfound senses and experiences, the retreat participants will create a personal art piece that captures the essence of their transformative journey.

The Multi-Sensory Art Retreat at Milaidhoo is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines artistic expression with sensory stimulation. It offers Milaidhoo guests a rare opportunity to discover their inner creativity and forge a deeper and more meaningful connection with themselves and their surroundings.

SOURCE Milaidhoo Maldives