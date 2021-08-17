New MURAL Free Plan Offers Guided Visual Collaboration to Teams Everywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise, has launched a new MURAL Free plan so teams everywhere can collaborate visually without any time limits. Unlike the previous 30-day free trial, the new plan offers a free forever digital workspace that includes five murals, unlimited members, and all of MURAL's Facilitation Superpowers™ features . The free plan offers teams everywhere a chance to turn traditional, nonproductive meetings into engaging, inclusive opportunities for ideation and co-creation, all through the power of guided visual collaboration.

CEO and Co-Founder Mariano Suarez-Battan shared, "Guided visual collaboration with MURAL has transformed teamwork in the enterprise. MURAL Free offers the space and time for teams everywhere to begin that same transformation. Start a workspace, create a mural, and invite your team to meet with MURAL. See for yourself what teamwork looks like once you have a shared digital space for ideas to come alive."

The MURAL Free plan includes all of MURAL's Facilitation Superpowers™ features. This includes timers to keep meetings on schedule, voting sessions to speed up decision-making, summoning participants to direct attention, private mode to enable more inclusive ideation, celebrations, and more. Visitors can collaborate in any mural simply by sharing a link. The Free plan also includes access to over 250 templates for team activities like brainstorming, product roadmaps, OKR planning, Agile ceremonies, user journey maps, team building, icebreakers, and much more. Finally, Free memberships include access to MURAL's deep expertise in visual thinking, including resources like MURAL Learning and MURAL Community.

The Free plan joins a new slate of plans from MURAL, including the Team+ plan that allows for frequent collaboration with unlimited murals, the Business plan that provides increased security and expert onboarding, and the full-featured Enterprise plan that levels up teamwork across multiple workspaces with enterprise-grade controls and proven transformation expertise. Each plan is designed to support different stages of a team's visual collaboration journey as their needs and business evolves. To become a Free member, sign up today at https://app.mural.co/signup .

Tens of thousands of teams at global enterprise companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Facebook, Booz Allen Hamilton, Publicis Sapient, SAP, and Atlassian—including over 75 percent of the Fortune 100—ideate, co-create, and solve hard problems with MURAL. They use visual methods to guide teamwork and facilitators to activate the entire team to do their best work.

The new and improved plans are available now to MURAL members worldwide. For more information on what's included in each plan, please refer to pricing and terms on mural.co, and sign up at https://app.mural.co/signup .

ABOUT MURAL

‍MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, and sales and customer success, among others, collaborate visually with MURAL. They use guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, and reflect. The platform makes it possible to deploy at scale templates and playbooks on especially complex, difficult teamwork. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, USAA, SAP, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian, as well as MURAL's other customers, use the platform to foster inclusive, imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co .

