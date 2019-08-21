NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The exterior east wall at Dog Patch Pet and Feed has been perfectly prepared for a new mural to begin beautifying the longstanding destination for pet supplies along the East Ogden Corridor. The colorful mural will depict the motto of Naperville's oldest pet store: Find your rescue at Dog Patch.

Patrons recall in June when a truck overshot its parking space, breaking through the exterior wall. Nearly six weeks later, the wall has been restored and repainted.

Dog Patch Pet and Feed New mural will illustrate rescue mission at Dog Patch Pet and Feed.

By chance, internationally-recognized mural artist Janson Cera, who recently moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois, stopped by the pet store to purchase a bag of dog food. As Cera was leaving, he observed the freshly painted wall, the perfect canvas for a mural with cats and dogs, explained Greg Gordon, owner of Dog Patch.

One thing led to another. A preliminary sketch was designed by Cera and presented. When Gordon approved, Brynn Wiegmann launched a GoFundMe page, aimed to raise funds to cover costs.

"This mural is being supported through donations to our GoFundMe page posted at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dogpatchmural?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_w ," added Gordon.

"We wanted to offer our community a chance to be involved," he said. "It's become a bit of a fundraiser—and once we reach our goal, any extra money will go directly to the care of our rescues."

By projecting the image on the wall, weather permitting, Cera will begin the initial sketch about 8:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 19, 2019, on site at Dog Patch Pet and Feed, 1108 E. Ogden Ave. Scaffolding, paint, talent and time will be underwritten by donations, too.

Brush strokes to complete the mural are expected to take up to two weeks.

For more than a decade, City planners have been working with private property owners to enhance the look of the East Ogden Avenue Corridor.

"My wife and I believe in supporting the arts," Gordon said. "We're doing this to build and improve our sense of community. If you look throughout the store, we have art wherever possible. Because we can."

For more info about the work of artist Janson Cera, visit https://www.cerastreetart.com/ .

For more about Dog Patch Pet & Feed, visit http://dogpatchpets.com .

