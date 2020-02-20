New Murrieta Community Showcases Popular Plans and Incredible Amenities

MURRIETA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to introduce Seasons at Spencer's Crossing, a new addition to the sought-after Murrieta masterplan.

Resort-inspired amenities abound at this community

Grand Opening Event RichmondAmerican.com/SSC

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of Seasons at Spencer's Crossing on Saturday, February 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch and family fun, including a petting zoo and animal-themed crafts. While there, attendees can also tour new, fully furnished model homes.

More about the community:

Three popular floor plans

Single-story and two-story layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 3,040 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options

Incredible amenities including pools, 30 acres of parks and sports courts and more

For more information, please visit RichmondAmerican.com or call 951.926.9246

Seasons at Spencer's Crossing is located at 34171 Anise Drive, Murrieta, CA 92596.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

