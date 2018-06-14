New Music Marketing Platform Doubles Artists' Spotify Streams and Followers in Days

Loaded with hundreds of licensed hits from "Despacito" to "Poker Face", 8.6 million music fans tap to the beat of the song, complete the challenge and are prompted to listen to the whole song on music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and more. Players average 34 plays per song and Beat Fever has driven over 49 million clicks outbound in months.

"Beat Fever licenses and markets my music to fans around the world creating a whole new avenue for my music on the mobile phone. What else do you need to know?" says R3HAB, Internationally acclaimed Producer and DJ. "I've seen amazing engagement on Facebook, and millions of streams of my new songs through their support. I can't wait to drop my new album in Beat Fever, as part of my global marketing plan this coming August."

Promoting songs in-game is seeing immediate results via the Beat Fever Marketing Platform. From the "Featured" section in the Main Menu to Push Notifications, Beat Fever is fueling exposure, streams and plays. In February, "Azukita" by Steve Aoki featuring Daddy Yankee, Elvis Crespo and Play-N-Skillz was promoted in-game for two weeks with one music fan playing it 353 times, tens of thousands of players spiking Steve Aoki's Spotify playlist by over 61% and over 2.3 million additional streams on Spotify alone.

"We launched 'Take Me There' by Conro in Beat Fever on the same day the track dropped on all music platforms and saw a spike in followers, streams, and views," remarked Orri Sachar of Monstercat. "It's now Conro's breakout hit for 2018 and has climbed the Mediabase Dance Radio Charts, currently sitting at #3 in the top 5 alongside Marshmello, Calvin Harris, Zedd and Cash Cash."

Beyond in-game promotion, the Beat Fever Marketing Platform is building awareness and social engagement around the globe on over 200 platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and more. Since launching in Beta, the Beat Fever Marketing Platform has driven over 1.3 Billion impressions to date with plans to drive over 1 Billion per month by September.

About Beat Fever

Working alongside artists, managers, PR firms and labels, Beat Fever is committed to connecting artists and music fans like never before by making music interactive, driving music discovery and fostering a global music community.

Since launching in August 2017, Beat Fever has amassed over 8.6 million users, across 155 countries.

