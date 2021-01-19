New Music Release: Music Industry Veteran Herb Partlow Takes His Game to the NEXT LEVEL

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superb Muzic Productions announces a new music release! Composer and multi-instrumentalist Herb Partlow has been a radio personality, producer and artist, manager, recording and mastering engineer. This music industry veteran is excited to release his fifth contemporary jazz project. Herb takes his game to the NEXT LEVEL with the release of this innovative collection of deep grooves and smooth flows.

Album Cover

This Charleston, SC native generates jazz for a new generation by merging funk, hip hop and contemporary jazz to create his own distinctive sound. Herb is a creative artist who knows how to harness today's hottest vibes to compose and produce attention-grabbing music that he releases on his own Superb Muzic label. Sandy Shore (founder of smoothjazz.com) calls it "music for our modern times!"

PARADIGM SHIFT featuring Ricardo Love and DeLon Charley is the first single from this modern jazz album. On this song Partlow generates a serious buzz with a proprietary blend of funk, hip hop and jazz. Paradigm Shift was recently #1 on the Smoothjazz.com Global Listener Chart. The second radio single from the album is FUNKY JAZZ which features J. L. P. on saxophone, Ricardo Love on guitar, with Partlow playing all of the other instruments.

Playing keyboards, piano, bass, and drums, he lays a dynamic foundation with a groove intensive flow. Ricardo Love (guitar) and saxophonists DeLon Charley, Allen Omenka Webb, and J.L.P. take Partlow's vision and vibe into the urban jazz fusion stratosphere!

Herb incorporates various elements to create jazz music with a slightly harder edge. Ricardo Love adds some radical guitar licks and co-production to make jazz music you can dance to. This album has some very smooth and jazzy music, but it also knocks with 808 kicks and drum rhythms that will appeal to the younger generation, as well as the traditional smooth jazz consumers. It's a very "modern" version of jazz music! The NEXT LEVEL album is available on all streaming platforms and online stores.

This is "jazz music for a new generation."

