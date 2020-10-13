New myKlovr Benefit: Virtual College Tours and Virtual Volunteering

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- myKlovr (a one-of-its-kind employee benefit powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics) is continuing to help high school students prepare for the competitive college admissions process by adding additional functionality to their college and career counseling platform. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are unable to tour college campuses in-person. By bringing virtual college tours to their platform users, myKlovr is helping students to better navigate the admissions landscape. Virtual college tours are hosted by actual students in order to highlight the college experience from the student's perspective.

"As a parent assisting my children with the college admissions process, I am familiar with the struggle associated with college admissions during COVID 19," reports Jamie Finch, CBO of myKlovr. "Not being able to tour campuses, participate in extracurricular activities, and apply to college using traditional metrics adds a tremendous amount of stress and uncertainty for families navigating the college application process. myKlovr is pleased to provide additional functionality to make students successful during the pandemic and beyond."

VolunteerCrowd's virtual volunteering platform offers students the opportunity to support their community during the COVID-19 pandemic with the safety of everyone involved in mind. Virtual volunteering develops strengths by participating in activities such as mask-making for the VA, building online surveys to help patients provide critical research data, disaster relief assistance, developing online literacy tutorials, and many more virtual opportunities. By volunteering in a virtual way, students demonstrate their survival skills to future colleges and employers while assisting other to do the same.

"Service-learning reflects decades-old practices. Students volunteer with clubs or schools, keep separate records for each, and self-report unverified hours on their college app," according to Amy von Kaenel, CEO of VolunteerCrowd. "Covid-19 and the ACT-SAT test-optional trend renewed interest in holistic admissions, opening the door for students to shine in different ways. With VolunteerCrowd, students can engage virtually online or in socially-distant volunteer projects related to their future college majors or careers. Our students' service portfolios reflect their academic curiosity, community impact, and character development.

About VolunteerCrowd:

VolunteerCrowd is the only SaaS-based platform where students can find, track, consolidate, and verify service projects in one place. We find academic-related projects to inspire students and help them create a service transcript to impress colleges and employers.

https://www.volunteercrowd.com

About myKlovr

With a rate of nearly 500 children per high-school counselor, college admissions is a major issue facing most families. myKlovr's artificial intelligence driven virtual college counselor, helps students get admitted to the school of their dreams, by focusing on both EQ and IQ, and doing so at an early age, where strategic interventions are more likely to succeed.

For more information on myKlovr please visit http://www.myklovr.com

