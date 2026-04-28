New NACD Steering Committee Will Strengthen Governance Across Private Companies

New group will help shape boardroom leadership practices for family-owned, founder-led, PE-backed, and employee-owned companies

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As private companies navigate increasingly complex demands around growth, capital, and oversight, the National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) has launched a Private Company Steering Committee to help these companies' boards strengthen their judgment, broaden their perspective, and deliver stakeholder value in a complex business environment. Grounded in NACD's "by directors, for directors" philosophy, the group will help ensure NACD membership continues to add value to private company boards and the executives who work with them.

Bringing together experienced directors and executives from family-owned, private equity–backed, founder-led, and employee-owned organizations, the committee will help inform NACD's strategy, content and programming for this vital and rapidly evolving segment of the governance community.

"Private company governance is both a distinct discipline and a critical part of the broader governance ecosystem," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "NACD has served private company boards for nearly 50 years, and the steering committee members will help us continue to serve them for many more years to come. Their insights and expertise will deepen our private company resources on critical topics such as succession planning, AI and cybersecurity oversight, and oversight of capital strategy management."

"Private company governance is not one-size-fits-all, and this committee reflects that reality —bringing together directors across private companies at different stages of growth and ownership," said Dorlisa Flur, Private Company Steering Committee member. "The Committee's work will help amplify and sharpen, for the benefit of public companies and their stakeholders, NACD's leadership in advancing boardroom excellence."

Visit the NACD website for more information on NACD's private company resources.

Steering Committee Members

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. For more than 48 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's value insights, professional development events, and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.

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SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors