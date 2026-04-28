New NACD Steering Committee Will Strengthen Governance Across Private Companies

News provided byNational Association of Corporate Directors
Apr 28, 2026, 10:39 ET
New group will help shape boardroom leadership practices for family-owned, founder-led, PE-backed, and employee-owned companies
WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As private companies navigate increasingly complex demands around growth, capital, and oversight, the National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) has launched a Private Company Steering Committee to help these companies' boards strengthen their judgment, broaden their perspective, and deliver stakeholder value in a complex business environment. Grounded in NACD's "by directors, for directors" philosophy, the group will help ensure NACD membership continues to add value to private company boards and the executives who work with them.
Bringing together experienced directors and executives from family-owned, private equity–backed, founder-led, and employee-owned organizations, the committee will help inform NACD's strategy, content and programming for this vital and rapidly evolving segment of the governance community.
"Private company governance is both a distinct discipline and a critical part of the broader governance ecosystem," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "NACD has served private company boards for nearly 50 years, and the steering committee members will help us continue to serve them for many more years to come. Their insights and expertise will deepen our private company resources on critical topics such as succession planning, AI and cybersecurity oversight, and oversight of capital strategy management."
"Private company governance is not one-size-fits-all, and this committee reflects that reality —bringing together directors across private companies at different stages of growth and ownership," said Dorlisa Flur, Private Company Steering Committee member. "The Committee's work will help amplify and sharpen, for the benefit of public companies and their stakeholders, NACD's leadership in advancing boardroom excellence."
Visit the NACD website for more information on NACD's private company resources.
Steering Committee Members
- Carmen Julia Aguiar - President and CEO, The Aguiar Group Ltd; Director, CAMICO
- Cindy Baerman, NACD.DC®- Chair, NACD Atlanta Chapter; Director, FPL Foods
- Charles W. (Charlie) Bitzer - Executive Chair, ABARTA, Inc.; Director, Peacock Alley, Heinz History Center, University of Pittsburgh Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence, Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Fountainhead Foundation, Coca-Cola Bottlers Association
- Dorlisa Flur, NACD.DC® - Director, Blue Cross NC, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., United States Cold Storage, Inc.; Senior Advisor, Southeastern Grocers
- Dr. Andrew (Andy) Gilicinski - Director, Master Fluid Solutions, Wyo-Ben, Inc.; Managing Director, CPG Advisor, LLC; ICEO Senior Advisor, LHH
- Karen David-Green, NACD.DC - Director, DNOW Inc., Centerra Gold, Phoenix Energy Services, Paragon ISG
- Carolyn Groobey, NACD.DC® - Chair, NACD Florida Chapter; Director, VHB, Everywhere Communications, iVisa, New World Angels, Harbor House
- Renée Hornbaker, NACD.DC® - Lead Director, Deep Isolation; Finance Committee Chair, Eastman Chemical Company; Director, Freeman Company, Ausenco, Global Advanced Metals
- Joyce Hrinya, NACD.DC® - Director, Lifespace Communities, Inc.; Senior Advisor, Star Mountain Capital, Managing Partner, A&R Strategy Partners
- William (Bill) Jones, NACD.DC® - Director, Independence Bank, Kentucky Housing Corporation, PreventScripts, Kentucky Educational Television, Gordon Ford College of Business at Western Kentucky University
- Deborah Liu - Director, Intuit
- Joe Lyons - CEO and CFO, Barr Brands; Director, Kano Parent Holdings, The Vollrath Company
- Susan Mallory, NACD.DC - State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, State Farm Life Insurance Company; Advisory Director, Scherzer International
- Jim Perdue – Chair, Perdue Farms; Director, Handy Seafood
- Deniz Razon - Director, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Gateway for Cancer Research, The Boston Club
- Beth Simermeyer, NACD.DC® - Director, The Securian Financial Group, ACCO Brands
About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. For more than 48 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.
NACD's value insights, professional development events, and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.
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SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors
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