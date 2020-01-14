New Name for D.C. Area's Largest Non-Profit Hospice

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest non-profit provider of care for hospice, advanced illness, and at-home services in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., area is kicking off 2020 with a new name.

Founded in 1977 and serving 7,000 families per year, Capital Caring Health, formerly known as Capital Caring, is one of the most respected hospice providers in the country.

Capital Caring Health's new name reflects innovative and expanded services being introduced across the neighborhoods it serves in 2020, including in-home primary care and social services delivered in the comfort of patients' own homes.

"Our organization was founded when hospice in America was in its infancy. In the 40 years since, we have transformed to provide customized, expert care in ways that allow families to be together, in a familiar environment, without the stress and strain of managing a loved one's condition on their own," said Tom Koutsoumpas, President and CEO of Capital Caring Health. "The name Capital Caring Health acknowledges a shift from just providing hospice care to offering a range of services that ensure dignified, independent aging."

Capital Caring Health's grief support services are free and open to anyone in the community who has suffered a loss. Capital Caring Health offers its resources online at www.CapitalCaring.org or by phone through the 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.

About Capital Caring Health

Capital Caring Health is the largest non-profit provider of elder health, advanced illness, hospice, and at-home care services for the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. area. We provide quality care where people live, supporting dignified, independent aging. For more information, visit capitalcaring.org or call our 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.

