New Name, New Future - Mammoth Tech is Here

DEFIANCE, Ohio, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Credit Adjustments, Inc. (CAI) made a HUGE announcement - they have finalized their rebranding efforts to change their company name to Mammoth Tech, Inc.

CAI has been a world-class leader in receivables management for over 50 years since being founded in 1964. The CAI team that started as just six employees has evolved into a mammoth-sized team of 500+ employees with a coast-to-coast presence.

The organization has recently experienced incredible growth as they've become one of the biggest players in Government and Debt Collection industries. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Education awarded CAI with the United States Department of Education Default Collection Services Contact – a highly sought-after contract which was only awarded to 11 companies. CAI was subsequently awarded a five-year renewal of this contract in October of 2019, once again proving their value in the space.

When the COVID-19 pandemic overtook the world last year, many businesses were forced to lay off millions of people. Committed to putting people first, CAI innovatively sought out new opportunities and expanded its business focus.

"With the expansion of our business focus and the services we offer, we knew it was time to rebrand our company," said Tony Gericke, President of Mammoth Tech. "The name Credit Adjustments, Inc. did not fully encompass who we are today, nor who we intend to be in the future - so it was time to change our brand into something that embodies our vision and more accurately describes the company's expanding abilities."

"We all know the future of business revolves around technology, and Mammoth Tech will strive to be at the forefront of that movement in the outsourcing industry," said Brennen Creer, CMO of Mammoth Tech. "This rebranding effort will allow us to capitalize on the total suite of services and products the company offers as well as the tremendous potential our organization has. We're looking forward to what the future holds."

Mammoth Tech has already worked with some of the largest brands in the world where they have provided contact center and debt collection services. They have worked with a Top-7 Global Restaurant Company, a Top-15 U.S. Healthcare System with over 80,000 employees, and they are still one of thirteen companies who hold the United States Department of Education Default Collection Services Contract.

With services such as calls, email support, live chat, debt collection, IT as a Service and fundraising - Mammoth Tech will continue to establish themselves as a GIANT force in the outsourcing industry.

To learn more, please visit https://mammothtech.com/.

