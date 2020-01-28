New NanoQuest Spectral Sensor Covers Broad-Spectrum NIR Wavelength Range

NanoQuest is based on Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) technology. Its patented micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology allows for a continuous-wave Michelson interferometer to be created monolithically on a MEMS chip. This enables detection of all wavelengths simultaneously across the 1350-2500 nm range, using the single-photodetector design to reduce instrument footprint and maintain low-noise, high-stability performance.

"Thanks to its great value and scalability, NanoQuest makes NIR spectroscopy more accessible to researchers and developers," said Henry Langston, Chief Commercial Officer for Ocean Insight. "For customers with limited lab space, device integration needs, or modest resources, NanoQuest is a breakthrough technology."

Each NanoQuest comes with an optical fiber and operating software, and can be coupled to Ocean Insight light sources and accessories to configure systems for absorbance/transmission or reflectance measurements. Typical NanoQuest NIR applications include authentication of counterfeit products; characterization and quantification of food, soil nutrients and industrial materials; and compositional analysis of bodily fluids and other biological specimens.

For industrial applications, NanoQuest offers the advantages of scalability, low power needs, and tolerance to vibration and other motion effects. When compared with bulky and more expensive NIR instrumentation, NanoQuest is an attractive option for exploring new development opportunities.

"We're delighted to bring this new solution to our customers across the world," said Steve Buckley, Vice President of Product Development and Engineering at Ocean Insight. "Because of its spectral range and accessibility, NanoQuest opens new research and industrial applications in markets including chemicals, petrochemicals, and food and agriculture."

Ocean Insight, formerly Ocean Optics, offers robust, scalable optical sensing tools, complemented by deep application knowledge, machine learning and digital tools, design and manufacturing expertise, and a global support and service network. We provide customers with Applied Spectral Knowledge – a combination of innovative spectroscopy hardware, software, and on-demand data delivery backed by deep category expertise. Ocean Insight has locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and is part of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies.

