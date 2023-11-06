New Nashville Office Expands with Recruitment of Jon Sanders

News provided by

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 12:05 ET

Next-Generation Financial Advisor Joins the Firm's Fast-Growing, State-of-the-Art Broadwest Complex

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — today announced the recruitment of next generation financial advisor Jon Sanders, Director of Investments, who joins the Private Client Division with over eight years of wealth management experience. He will be based in the firm's Nashville, Tennessee, office and report to Phil Hall, Executive Director and Branch Manager.

"I am excited to welcome Jon to our rapidly expanding Nashville office, which is attracting the top talent in the financial industry," Hall said. "In a competitive landscape, where talented individuals like Jon have numerous options, we are grateful he chose Oppenheimer as the catalytic partner to enhance his client service and grow his practice. His passion for serving clients aligns seamlessly with our commitment to the communities we operate in, so I'm honored to have Jon onboard and look forward to many successful years working together."

Sanders' addition is the latest sign of Oppenheimer's commitment to the Nashville region. The firm first announced the opening of an office there in early 2022 as part of its ongoing push to have a presence in one of the country's fastest-growing and most economically vibrant markets. In October 2022, Oppenheimer announced the recruitment of the Meridian Wealth Group to the Nashville office.

During the summer, the Nashville office moved into a new building, the best-in-class Broadwest Complex, which supports a diverse group of financial professionals. There, Oppenheimer's wealth management, capital markets and institutional groups serve the global markets with an emphasis on high-net-worth clients. The Nashville office also offers expansive asset management capabilities for individuals, family offices, and institutional investors.

"I am thrilled to join the Nashville office of Oppenheimer's Private Client Division, a team that I have long admired for its stellar reputation, high integrity and sophisticated capabilities," Sanders said. "Throughout my career, I have embraced the values of commitment, collaboration and effective communication, and I am eager to apply them at Oppenheimer in service to our clients and in support of my own business goals."

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division at Oppenheimer, concluded, "The warm welcome we received from the Nashville community since opening our doors last year is deeply appreciated. Jon's addition to the team is a testament to our ability to attract next-generation talent with a growth mindset. Our deliberate approach to talent acquisition focuses on attracting high-caliber advisors who share our passion for the capital markets, commitment to excellent service and appreciation for the impact of accessible full-service resources that Oppenheimer provides for clients."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:
Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan 
Haven Tower Group LLC 
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852 
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Hires William Bird As Head of Thematic Research

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.