New Nasuni Files for Google Cloud Offers Fast, Affordable Solution to Replace Windows File Servers

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a Google Cloud Partner and leading provider of cloud file storage, announced Nasuni Files for Google Cloud , a new product and migration service exclusively for Google Cloud that is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The offering combines the cost optimization, global performance and ease of use of Google Cloud object storage with the cloud-native global file system from Nasuni. The new cloud solution offers edge caching combined with SMB and NFS file access, built-in backup, disaster recovery, and multi-site file synchronization, that together eliminate the headaches of managing on-premises Windows File Servers. With this offering, Nasuni also addresses the risk and delay often associated with cloud migration and includes free onboarding and migration support.

The cost to maintain, back up and license on-premises file servers has continued to grow, yet millions of Windows File Servers are still actively deployed, according to IDC . With Nasuni Files for Google Cloud, enterprises can rapidly accelerate their digital transformation and cloud initiatives by consolidating file servers and moving unstructured data to the cloud. The solution includes a simplified way to manage multiple file servers from a single console.

"Secure and easy-to-manage data migration solutions have become increasingly important to organizations managing mass amounts of data," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're pleased to have Nasuni Files now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace and provide customers with solutions that help them access and leverage their data across cloud environments."

Nasuni Files for Google Cloud builds on top of Google Cloud object storage to offer a modern Windows File Server alternative for department, group, and project file shares and home directories.

Compared to traditional, on-premises file servers, Nasuni Files for Google Cloud provides the following advantages:

Lower cost. Nasuni Files for Google Cloud uses the Google Cloud Archive Storage class to store all file data while still providing high-performance file sharing. This storage is significantly less expensive than the storage required by traditional Windows File Servers.

Nasuni Files for Google Cloud uses the Google Cloud Archive Storage class to store all file data while still providing high-performance file sharing. This storage is significantly less expensive than the storage required by traditional Windows File Servers. Risk-free cloud migration. The Nasuni Files for Google Cloud subscription includes onboarding and support for migrating customers' first 20TB to Google Cloud. A dedicated cloud migration specialist provides the service for each customer, to assist a pain-free migration with zero hassle and no disruption to operations.

The Nasuni Files for Google Cloud subscription includes onboarding and support for migrating customers' first 20TB to Google Cloud. A dedicated cloud migration specialist provides the service for each customer, to assist a pain-free migration with zero hassle and no disruption to operations. Edge caching for fast access. The solution can be deployed in a hybrid cloud configuration with edge caching VMs located on-premises or entirely in Google Cloud using Google Cloud caching VMs.

The solution can be deployed in a hybrid cloud configuration with edge caching VMs located on-premises or entirely in Google Cloud using Google Cloud caching VMs. Simplified management. Nasuni Files for Google Cloud consolidates administration of multiple Windows File Server sites into one management console.

Nasuni Files for Google Cloud consolidates administration of multiple Windows File Server sites into one management console. Built-in backup & disaster recovery. Nasuni Continuous File Versioning® technology protects all data as it's being written by storing all file changes as unlimited, immutable versions in Google Cloud.

Nasuni Continuous File Versioning® technology protects all data as it's being written by storing all file changes as unlimited, immutable versions in Google Cloud. Multi-location file sharing. No limits on connections, and files can easily be shared across on-premises locations or Google Cloud regions with Nasuni's powerful file synchronization features.

No limits on connections, and files can easily be shared across on-premises locations or Google Cloud regions with Nasuni's powerful file synchronization features. Convert CapEx storage costs to OpEx. Google Cloud's monthly billing lets customers convert their CapEx costs of managing Windows File Servers to an OpEx cost, while also leveraging their Google Cloud commitments.

Nasuni Files for Google Cloud enables organizations to move their file servers to Google Cloud and pay for the service on a monthly basis. Google Cloud customers can also apply this new solution to their Google Cloud commitment. Nasuni Files for Google Cloud provides file access speeds that are equal to or superior to on-premises file servers. Nasuni's cloud-native architecture also enables scalable file synchronization and file sharing around the globe, with no limits on connections or shares.

Andres Rodriguez, CTO of Nasuni said, "The business continuity risks and costs associated with operating and maintaining Windows File Servers have caused enterprises to seek low-impact approaches to cloud migration. With migration included in the Nasuni Files for Google Cloud monthly subscription price, we're making it as painless and risk-free as we can to move files to the Google Cloud platform and leave expensive, cumbersome on-premises file servers behind. By choosing Nasuni, our customers can drive savings of up to 70%."

For more information on Nasuni Files for Google Cloud, please click here .

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern cloud file storage, powered by the world's only cloud-native global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, dramatically simplifying IT administration. Companies and organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Social media links

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nasuni

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

Blog: http://www.nasuni.com/blog

Media Contacts:

Nasuni

Justine Boucher

Phone: +1 617-863-0294

Email: [email protected]

Waters Agency

Maria Loupa

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nasuni

Related Links

http://www.nasuni.com

