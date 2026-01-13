New NATHO study: Travel clinicians often cost less than permanent staff

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For healthcare organizations looking to fill staffing gaps, travel clinicians may cost less than previously believed. A new study commissioned by the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) found that when all labor costs are considered, travel clinicians are often less expensive than permanent staff.

The 2026 Cost of Labor Study, conducted independently by KPMG, examined labor costs for nursing, allied health and therapy roles across the U.S. healthcare system. Based on responses from 100 healthcare executives, the study analyzed both direct expenses and the full range of indirect costs tied to permanent staffing.

On an all-in basis, traveling nurses averaged about $89 per hour, compared with $94 per hour for permanent nurses. Similar cost advantages were found for traveling allied health and therapy professionals.

"Many healthcare leaders assume travel clinicians cost more because they focus on hourly wages alone," said Holly Bass, executive director of NATHO. "This study shows how that assumption breaks down when you look at the fully loaded costs of both perm and travel staffing."

The findings come as healthcare facilities continue to face workforce shortages, burnout and difficulty filling open positions. In that environment, the report shows that travel clinicians are increasingly being used not just to fill short-term gaps, but as a practical way to manage staffing needs while maintaining patient care.

Beyond cost, the study highlights additional benefits of travel labor, including greater flexibility, faster hiring timelines and reduced risk tied to understaffing.

"This data reflects what many hospitals are already seeing firsthand," Bass said. "Travel clinicians can provide flexibility, speed and cost clarity at a time when healthcare organizations need all three."

The full 2026 Cost of Labor Study is now available. To read the complete report, visit https://natho.org/cost-of-labor-study.

ABOUT NATHO

Established in 2008, the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) is a nonprofit association that promotes ethical business practices and sets industry standards for travel healthcare organizations. NATHO provides a collaborative forum, educational programming and advocacy focused on compliance, transparency and quality. Its members share a collective goal of advancing a clear understanding of travel healthcare while ensuring a high-quality experience for professionals, healthcare organizations and patients.

SOURCE NATHO - National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations