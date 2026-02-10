New National Accelerator Triples in Size as More Governments Seek Blueprint for Implementing Skills-Based Hiring

Opportunity@Work's STARs Public Sector Hub members helped STARs earn 13% higher wages than national average, as 15 governments commit to moving from policy to practice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformers in the Public Sector accelerator is tripling from five to 15 participants as state and local governments seek proven strategies to hire, advance, and retain workers based on their skills rather than degrees – ensuring all qualified candidates can compete fairly, including the millions of workers Skilled Through Alternative Routes (STARs) who have been historically excluded by bachelor's degree requirements.

Participating states are working to fill the 255,000+ jobs they've opened through executive and legislative action, and demand for support is surging: 100% of inaugural participants renewed and 10 new governments joined — including the initiative's first local government partner. The urgency is clear: as over 62% of public agencies report difficulty finding enough qualified candidates, directly impacting service delivery and operational stability. Yet millions of skilled workers without degrees remain overlooked due to outdated hiring practices .

"The 15 state and local public sector employers joining this cohort are sending a clear message to their constituents: if you can do the job, you can get the job. This is the right message, a motivating message, a smart one," said Byron Auguste, CEO, Opportunity@Work. "Cities and states engaged in this work can become more agile, skills-first employers of choice, and build an economy that works for emerging industries and STARs - who typically represent half of the region's skilled workforce. It's a win-win for city and state governments, STARs, and the communities they serve."

Led by national nonprofit Opportunity@Work and supported by the Volcker Alliance , the expanded initiative comes as data from the public sector reveals the tangible impact of skills-based hiring: 45% of STAR hires in the STARs Public Sector Hub network gained 10% or more in pay after switching jobs – five points higher than the national average (40%) . These wage gains demonstrate the real-world impact of moving from policy to practice.

The program's new two-track structure reflects lessons learned from the inaugural cohort , offering tailored support whether governments are just starting their skills-first journey or ready to scale proven practices:

Track 1, Hands-On Technical Assistance: For the 11 governments already implementing skills-based hiring, providing intensive coaching for critical roles, including budget/finance, HR/data analysis, and IT/cybersecurity. Participants from Arizona, CapMetro in Austin, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Maine, New Mexico, Ohio, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia will receive tailored coaching and hands-on support.

Track 2, Skills-Based Foundations: For the four governments expanding knowledge across their organizations, offering foundational training and peer support to launch their skills-based transformation. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources, California, Illinois, and Wyoming will gain practical tools and leadership development to initiate practice change.

Building on First-Year Momentum

The inaugural cohort's achievements demonstrate the transformative potential of skills-based practices in government. These concrete actions are already yielding measurable results:

Arizona trained hiring managers and launched skills-based recruitment for critical frontline roles at the Arizona State Hospital.

California created comprehensive resources showing STARs clear career pathways in state government and piloted new competency-based civil service exams to center on the skills applicants bring to the table.

Colorado updated recruitment practices to reflect skills-based hiring across their entire hiring process, while setting clear data metrics to track and measure their progress as they continue to scale skills-based practices across their state government.

Louisiana conceived of its statewide Shaping How We Invest in Future Talent (SHIFT initiative) with clear messaging about opportunities for workers without degrees.

Utah built a public-facing skills-based practices page spotlighting STARs succeeding in state government.

These efforts are already opening doors: participating states are making more job postings accessible to STARs, expanding the talent pool for hard-to-fill roles.

"Through our continued partnership with Opportunity@Work, we are equipping public sector leaders with comprehensive support to transform their workforces," said Sara Mogulescu, President, The Volcker Alliance. "When governments value skills over pedigree, they build stronger institutions while creating pathways to prosperity for workers who have been overlooked for too long."

Expanding the Movement Nationwide

The cohort brings together 15 governments from across the political spectrum – from California and Illinois to West Virginia and Wyoming – proving that skills-based hiring transcends party lines. This bipartisan momentum aligns with Opportunity@Work's research showing that looking beyond the degree could help fill 1.5 million public sector jobs with qualified STARs by 2030, addressing critical workforce shortages while expanding economic opportunity.

The initiative directly supports the STARs Public Sector Hub's goal of making 400,000 more public-sector job postings available to STARs by the end 2026, with participants gaining access to exclusive workforce data, implementation tools, and a growing community of practice that shares solutions to common challenges.

"What we're witnessing is nothing short of a transformation in how governments think about talent," said Blair Corcoran de Castillo, SVP of Public Sector and Policy, Opportunity@Work. "From state capitals to city halls, leaders across the political spectrum recognize that STARs represent half their workforce and bring critical skills their communities need. The fact that we're now working with states and cities, with enthusiastic participation from both parties, shows that tearing the paper ceiling isn't partisan – it's pragmatic. It's how we build a skills-based talent infrastructure that enables government to evolve with changing talent needs and look like and better serve communities."

Looking Ahead: Scaling Impact

As the expanded cohort begins its work, participants will focus on measurable outcomes in both hiring and advancement, with goals including identifying specific roles across domains that align with STARs' skills, implementing updates to statewide job classification standards, and addressing barriers to retention and advancement for STARs already in government.

With more than 32 states having already passed legislation or taken executive action on skills-first hiring in the past three years – with the potential to open over 775,000 public-sector roles to STARs – the Transformers cohort represents the vanguard of implementation, moving from policy to practice.

Additional Quotes from the Transformers in the Public Sector Cohort:

Arizona:

"The collaborative effort between the State of Arizona and external partners like Opportunity@Work underscores the importance of adaptability and responsiveness in public sector transformations," said Nicole Sornsin, State Human Resource Officer, Arizona Department of Administration. "As a member of the inaugural cohort, Arizona has taken pivotal steps, not only to address immediate workforce needs but to lay the foundation for a more inclusive and dynamic employment landscape. By embracing innovative strategies and leveraging diverse talent pools, Arizona is poised to lead the way in supporting a resilient and equitable job market that benefits all its residents."

CapMetro in Austin, Texas:

"Participating in this national skills-based hiring cohort allows us to be more transparent and intentional about how we make hiring decisions," said Farrin Gallardo Castillo, Director of Talent Acquisition and Interim Director of Total Rewards, CapMetro. "By clearly defining the skills and behaviors required for success in each role, we can better match candidates to the work they'll actually be doing. This approach not only expands access to opportunity, but also leads to stronger job fit, improved performance, and higher long-term retention."

Colorado:

"The most important outcome of this work is opportunity," said Tony Gherardini, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration and State Personnel Director. "When a Coloradan can move into a public service career because we removed an unnecessary barrier, that is a life changed and a community strengthened. This cohort helps us do that at scale by using data to guide where we improve and how we grow."

Louisiana:

"By continuing our partnership with Opportunity@Work, we are reinforcing our commitment to skills-based hiring and expanding access to state careers based on what people can do, not just where they learned it," said Nicole Tucker, Chief Operating Officer, Louisiana SCS.

Maine:

"Maine is proud to join a growing group of states embracing competency-based hiring as a powerful way to strengthen our workforce," said Elaine Clark, Commissioner, Department of Administrative and Financial Services, State of Maine. "By focusing on skills and competencies, we are opening doors for hardworking Mainers who have gained their talents in many different ways beyond the classroom or lecture hall. This effort ensures that anyone with the ability and desire to serve the public has a fair opportunity to contribute to Maine's public sector."

New Mexico:

"New Mexico has long embraced the movement to put skills at the heart of public service," said Dylan K. Lange, Director, New Mexico State Personnel Office. "This collaboration with Opportunity@Work will further this commitment and open doors for New Mexico's untapped talent, strengthen our state workforce, and build a government that reflects the communities we serve. Together, we're shaping a future for New Mexico, where recruitment and retention drive impact."

Utah:

"A degree shouldn't be the only path to a good-paying job or a fulfilling career," said Governor Spencer J. Cox. "Utah is expanding opportunity by focusing on proven skills, opening doors for more than 750,000 Utahns who built their expertise through alternative routes. When we hire for skills, we can hire faster, improve job fit, and strengthen retention by building a workforce ready to succeed from day one."

Washington:

"Washington state is excited to participate in this cohort as we continue advancing our commitment to skills-based hiring," said Jose Dominguez, Workforce Research & Policy Analyst, Office of Financial Management. "Since implementing our statewide approach in 2024 — supported by both legislation and an executive order — we've focused on expanding access to public sector careers for all Washingtonians. Our goal is to remove unnecessary barriers, promote equal opportunity, and build a workforce that reflects the diversity and strengths of the people we serve. We look forward to partnering with Opportunity@Work to strengthen our skills-based hiring practices across state government."

Virginia:

"Virginia is proud to join Opportunity at Work's Transformers in the Public Sector Cohort to strengthen skills-based hiring across our Commonwealth," said Janet L. Lawson, Director, Virginia Department of Human Resource Management. "Our focus is on identifying the skills needed for each role and developing practical ways to assess those skills, regardless of how candidates gained them. Through initiatives like narrative development, toolkits, train-the-trainer resources for HR leaders, and refined job analysis and recruitment strategies, we aim to build inclusive practices that help us attract and retain top talent while meeting the evolving needs of public service."

Wyoming:

"Wyoming confronts a fundamental challenge at the heart of the skills-first transition: the courage to move beyond familiar credentials and judge talent by demonstrated capability," said Patricia Bach, Director of Administration & Information, State of Wyoming. "Our participation in this cohort is not a mere administrative reform but an effort to reshape how the state understands merit itself—equipping leaders and supervisors to recognize STARs as a vital reservoir of skill, expanding our pool of candidates, and strengthening the institutions on which our citizens depend."

About Opportunity@Work

Opportunity@Work is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to rewire the labor market to create economic opportunity for workers skilled through alternative routes (STARs). Opportunity@Work engages with corporate, philanthropic, and workforce partners to directly address the barriers that STARs face, recognize STARs' talent, and eliminate unnecessary degree requirements for open roles. Their Tear the Paper Ceiling campaign with Ad Council brought together a growing coalition of more than 80 corporate and non-profit partners to share hiring insights and launch a national public service advertising campaign to raise awareness of, and support the hiring of STARs. Learn more at www.opportunityatwork.org.

About The Volcker Alliance

The Volcker Alliance is a New York-based nonprofit founded by former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Paul A. Volcker. The Alliance's mission is to empower the public sector workforce to solve the challenges facing our nation. They connect talent to jobs in city, state, and federal government, promote innovation in public service education, drive research on effective government, and inspire others with the story of Mr. Volcker's commitment to public service.

