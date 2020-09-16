New National Campaign Reveals How Safe Firearm Storage Can Help Prevent Suicide

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the risk of gun suicide in the U.S. FBI data indicates that record-breaking numbers of guns were purchased across the country since March, many by first-time gun owners. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in mental health challenges nationwide in the last several months. According to the CDC, 11% of Americans have seriously considered suicide amid the pandemic.

"Suicide by gun comprises the largest portion of gun deaths in America: over 23,000 Americans died by firearm suicide last year," said Brady President Kris Brown. "To address gun violence necessitates addressing suicide by gun. By raising awareness of the risks posed by guns in the home and how gun owners can mitigate that risk by safely securing their firearms—which means locking their guns, unloaded, with ammunition stored separately—we can save lives."

A new nationwide survey conducted by the Ad Council and Brady revealed that many Americans are unaware of the prevalence of gun suicide, a major barrier to addressing this public health crisis and further evidence of the importance of the End Family Fire campaign. Findings include:

3 in 4 (76%) aren't aware that suicide is the most common type of gun death in the country, while 61% of all gun deaths are suicides—more than murder and unintentional shootings combined.

(76%) aren't aware that suicide is the most common type of gun death in the country, while 61% of all gun deaths are suicides—more than murder and unintentional shootings combined. 2 out of 3 (67%) mistakenly believe that most people who survive a suicide attempt will make additional attempts in the future. In fact, 70% never attempt suicide again.

"Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, and safe gun storage gives us a chance to prevent that tragedy," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer, the Ad Council. "The new PSAs remind us all of the power and responsibility we all have to keep our loved ones safe from family fire."

The new suite of PSAs, created pro bono by ad agency McKinney, will appear in donated time and space nationwide across all media formats. Media companies that have committed to support the creative include the Bustle Digital Group, The New York Times, Reddit, Twitter Arthouse and The Washington Post. The following PSAs are available:

TV and social video spots that immerse the viewer in the first-person perspective of a video game to highlight the fact that "with gun suicide, there is no extra life"

that immerse the viewer in the first-person perspective of a video game to highlight the fact that "with gun suicide, there is no extra life" Radio spots that feature the voices of real people who lost loved ones to gun suicide

that feature the voices of real people who lost loved ones to gun suicide Print, digital and out-of-home ads that share eye-opening statistics, including the stark fact that 63 people a day die from gun suicide in the U.S.

"We found a huge audience of gun owners out there doing nearly everything right—but also keeping at least one loaded gun at hand, thereby leaving their family vulnerable to the unique agony of gun suicide," said CJ Franzitta, Group Strategy Director, McKinney. "By ensuring every firearm is properly secured, they can protect against that outcome."

All PSAs remind gun owners to store their firearms locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition. They also drive audiences to EndFamilyFire.org for tips to make their homes safer and resources for those seeking more information about the issue of gun suicide. Anyone in immediate crisis should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

These new PSAs are the latest in the End Family Fire campaign which initially launched in August 2018. Since the campaign's launch, parents in households with guns who are aware of the campaign are more than twice as likely to have sought information about safe gun storage in the past year (36% among campaign-aware compared to 17% of those who are not campaign-aware).

The effort was developed with input from suicide prevention, mental health, public health, and veterans' groups, including the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), the American Psychological Association (APA), the Trevor Project, and the National Network of Public Health Institutes (NNPHI).

Data sources:

CARAVAN online omnibus survey conducted by Engine Insights on behalf of Ad Council; nationally representative U.S. sample of 1,003 adults (age 18+); fielded August 21-23, 2020.

Ad Council online tracking survey of 726 U.S. parents residing in households with guns conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs, Inc. from April to June 2020.

About End Family Fire

End Family Fire, a joint effort from Brady and the Ad Council, aims to encourage safe gun storage by putting a name to the preventable tragedies that occur when guns are misused. "Family fire," a term developed for the campaign, refers to a shooting involving an improperly stored or misused gun found in the home that results in death or injury. Incidents include suicides, unintentional shootings, and other gun-related tragedies.

The campaign aims to bring awareness to the issue of family fire, give gun owners a role in gun violence prevention, and encourage a national dialogue around safe storage practices—all of which can help prevent tragedies of family fire.

About Brady

Brady has one powerful mission—to unite all Americans against gun violence. We work across Congress, the courts, and our communities with over 90 grassroots chapters, bringing together young and old, red and blue, and every shade of color to find common ground in the common sense. In the spirit of our namesakes Jim and Sarah Brady, we have fought for over 45 years to take action, not sides, and we will not stop until this epidemic of gun violence ends. It's in our hands.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

About McKinney

McKinney is a creative, media, and technology agency with locations in Durham, Los Angeles, and New York — a footprint providing direct access to Main Street America while being steeped in the latest in entertainment, emerging trends, and innovation. McKinney partners with its clients — from the top marketers in the world to nonprofits — to uncover simple human insights and bring them to life through compelling brand stories and experiences.

Recognized by Cannes Lions, Effies, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO, LIA, the Shortys, and The Webby Awards, among others, McKinney's client roster includes P&G, Little Caesars, ESPN, Sherwin-Williams, Jared, ClearChoice Dental, Next Gen Personal Finance, Samsung, Choice Hotels International, WeTransfer, Amazon Studios, and Crocs as well as pro bono clients Urban Ministries of Durham and the Ad Council.

Visit mckinney.com to learn more and follow McKinney on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Brady Campaign and the Ad Council