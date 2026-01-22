New National Coalition Launches to Advance Responsible Use of AI in Career Guidance

Cross-sector alliance of more than 80 organizations releases inaugural findings on trust, equity, and guardrails for AI-powered career tools

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leaders from nearly 100 education, workforce, employer, nonprofit, and philanthropic organizations announced the launch of a new national coalition aimed at ensuring that artificial intelligence strengthens access to high-quality career guidance. Known as the AI for Career Development Coalition (AICD), the cross-sector alliance also today released its inaugural report, "How Do We Know Whether These Tools Are Good?", which captures insights from educators, workforce leaders, researchers, funders, and policymakers on how AI should, and should not, shape career development.

"AI has tremendous potential to provide effective career guidance at an unprecedented scale. But as the technology continues to capture the attention of businesses, education providers, and policymakers, the greatest risk is that it leaves behind the people who stand to benefit the most from that potential," said Jared Chung, Founder and CEO of CareerVillage.org , a nonprofit career navigation platform that serves as the coalition's founding convener and one of the five members of its steering committee. "This coalition exists to ensure that doesn't happen. Together, our goal is to build shared understanding, common guardrails, and practical guidance so AI expands access to career support and earns the trust of the people it's meant to serve."

The coalition's first report , released today, draws on listening sessions with coalition members across K-12, higher education, workforce systems, nonprofits, employers, and funders, as well as a sector-wide survey conducted in the summer of 2025. According to its findings, organizations involved in career navigation are optimistic about the potential applications of AI, but also aware of its risks: nearly half (48%) believe that education and workforce institutions are failing to deploy AI tools in ways that effectively reach underserved populations. The report identifies key opportunities for funders, policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to support and inform the development of AI-enabled tools that expand access to high-quality career guidance.

"AI technology promises to democratize access and accelerate innovation in hiring, but this power requires great responsibility," said Natalia Lara, Director, Product Design - STARs Inclusion Mode, Platform Partnerships at Opportunity@Work . "There is an urgent need to shape AI's development for good: to democratize, accelerate, and achieve immense positive impact for millions of STARs throughout their lives."

The coalition is anchored by a steering committee made up of CareerVillage.org, MENTOR, One Million Degrees, Opportunity@Work, and Western Governors University.. Following the release of the new report, it plans to produce ongoing research and guidance to help organizations deploy AI thoughtfully and securely in support of students and career seekers.

"We were honored to be part of this work because we know the impact mentoring has on all young people and the importance of bringing youth voice to the table for tools to be built for them by them," said Jeronima Nix, Director of Workplace Mentoring at MENTOR . "We also wanted to be in community with others who saw the need to develop guidance on how AI is being used when it comes to supporting youth on their career journeys."

Over the coming year, the coalition will focus on translating the report's insights into action, including developing shared principles and standards, supporting institutional readiness, and elevating evidence from real-world implementations.

"AI gives us unprecedented tools for career insight and opportunity, but the real power lies in pairing the technology with human judgment, compassion, and connection," said Kymberly Lavigne-Hinkley, National Philanthropic Partnerships Director for Western Governors University . "The AICD is filling a critical need for best practices and shared guidance about how AI can work in concert with human input to shape meaningful futures for young people across the country."

The full report, "How Do We Know Whether These Tools Are Good?", is available at aicdcoalition.org. The coalition's website also provides additional information on how to join the coalition and upcoming events.

AI for Career Development Coalition

The AI for Career Development Coalition (AICD) is a national partnership of education, workforce, employer, nonprofit, and philanthropic organizations committed to shaping the responsible use of artificial intelligence in career guidance. With more than 90 member organizations, the coalition works to ensure AI tools support informed decision-making, promote equity, and complement—rather than replace—human guidance. Through shared learning, research, and collaboration, AICD develops practical standards, elevates effective practices, and helps institutions prepare for the growing role of AI in career exploration, advising, and workforce navigation, grounded in the belief that technology should expand access to trusted career support and help people navigate education and work with confidence.

