New national data show youth-led service linked to confidence and career readiness

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New national research from The Allstate Foundation and Gallup shows that youth who engage in service report greater benefits in the areas of career readiness, connection and resilience, especially when service is sustained, varied and youth-led.

The nationally representative survey of more than 3,000 youth ages 12-25 finds that 82% say they have participated in some form of service. Youth who have served are more likely than those who have not to say they can handle challenges, persevere through problems and achieve their goals. Sixty percent of youth who have served say they can find solutions to problems without giving up, compared with 43% of those without service experience.

Greg Weatherford II, director of The Allstate Foundation & Social Impact:

"Service is a powerful developmental tool for young people's career readiness, connection and resilience. When youth are trusted to lead and given real opportunities to make an impact, the benefits multiply. That is why The Allstate Foundation empowers youth to serve and improve communities across the country by engaging and equipping them with resources and opportunities to make a difference."

How does service impact career readiness?

Half (52%) report that service activities had a somewhat (38%) or very (14%) positive impact on feeling prepared for a future career. With deeper engagement, youth are more likely to rate themselves as "good" or "excellent" in career-ready skills.

Confidence in being able to have the career they want is 59% among those serving 40 or more hours in the past 12 months, compared with 33% among young people with no service experience.

Public speaking is one of the largest differences, rated as good or excellent by 55% of those who completed 40 or more hours of service, compared with 21% of youth with no service experience.

How does service impact connection?

Seventy-nine percent of young people say that service activities had a somewhat (47%) or very (32%) positive impact on feeling connected to their community. Greater variation in service experiences is also linked to connection.

Feeling connected to people in the community grows to 61% among those involved in five or more types of service from 31% among youth with no service experience.

Additionally, feeling proud of who they are becoming rises to 78% from 61%.

How does service impact resilience?

More time dedicated to service is linked to key elements of resilience.

Confidence in handling whatever comes their way increases to 73% among those who completed 40 or more hours of service in the past 12 months from 52% among youth with no service experience.

Among the same group, confidence in finding solutions to problems without giving up rises to 71% from 41%.

How does youth-led service impact confidence for the future?

Youth-led service, where young people choose, plan or lead activities, is associated with stronger outcomes.

Half (50%) of youth with youth-led service experience say they feel confident in achieving their career goals, compared with 34% of those in non-youth-led experiences.

Leadership in service is also linked to higher self-worth and stronger problem-solving skills.

Despite the benefits, youth-led service is a less common experience. Just over half of young people (54%) say they have service experiences that involve youth leadership at least some of the time. Few report consistent opportunities to set goals (46%), plan (44%) or lead (43%) service activities.

Stephanie Marken, senior partner at Gallup:

"This research aligns with patterns Gallup sees across our broader youth studies, where experiences that give young people greater agency are consistently associated with higher career readiness and confidence for the future. When service is frequent and youth-led, young people are more likely to report stronger career-ready skills, closer connections to their community and greater confidence in their ability to navigate challenges."

How to make youth-led service more accessible?

Young people: Start serving in ways that interest you; even small activities can help you build confidence, discover new strengths and make a positive difference in your community.

Start serving in ways that interest you; even small activities can help you build confidence, discover new strengths and make a positive difference in your community. Parents, educators and mentors: Create simple, everyday chances for youth to serve and lead, then help them reflect on what they learned so service becomes meaningful, confidence-building and connected to their future.

Create simple, everyday chances for youth to serve and lead, then help them reflect on what they learned so service becomes meaningful, confidence-building and connected to their future. Decision-makers: Expand access to youth service by reducing barriers, raising awareness of local opportunities and offering flexible, easy ways for young people to serve.

Taken together, the findings show that sustained, varied, youth-led service is linked to stronger career readiness, connection and resilience. To explore the full report, visit https://www.gallup.com/analytics/702254/youth-service.aspx. Empower youth to serve and improve communities by using The Allstate Foundation's resources https://www.allstatecorporation.com/the-allstate-foundation/youth-empowerment.aspx.

About The Allstate Foundation

The Allstate Foundation empowers people and communities so they can thrive. Established in 1952, we take a trust-based approach to philanthropy that centers the needs of nonprofits and the stakeholders they serve. Through bold actions and inspiring people to act, we focus on two major issue areas: empowering youth to serve and improve communities and disrupting the cycle and reducing the prevalence of relationship abuse.

We also amplify employee and agent volunteerism through our Helping Hands match and grant programs, support communities before and after disasters and develop nonprofit leaders and board members through the Nonprofit Leadership Center. Learn more at www.allstatefoundation.org, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Founded more than 85 years ago, Gallup has offices in more than 20 countries and conducts surveys in over 160 countries.

