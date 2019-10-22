New National Executive Recruiting Firm Enters The Marketplace

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago and San Francisco offices of a top 10 global executive search firm announced today their new independent firm, Comhar Partners. The team at Comhar Partners is a recognized national leader in retained Executive Search, Professional Recruiting and Talent Advisory Services. Comhar, derived from the Gaelic word meaning "collaboration", was formed with the intention of providing independent recruiting expertise in deep partnership with their clients in order to solve all talent management challenges.

The team at Comhar Partners has all of the capabilities of the larger firms but freedom to be nimble in the marketplace while remaining entrepreneurial in their approach. Comhar Partners is headquartered in Chicago with specialized recruiting consultants based in seven offices across the country, including New York City, San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta, South Florida and Mid-Atlantic, with additional offices to be announced in 2020.

Two Managing Directors, Bernard Layton, an accomplished entrepreneur bringing over 30 years of expertise in executive search, and J. James O'Malley, a seasoned human resource and recruiting executive with 30 years of experience, are leading the formation of this new firm.

"Our team is thrilled to announce the launch of Comhar Partners," says Layton, "This new partnership gives us the opportunity to provide our clients the customized solutions they are seeking from recruiting consultants."

"We now have the freedom to innovate our service offerings, we will be focused on including Professional Recruiting, our newest service," adds O'Malley.

For more information about Comhar Partners, visit comharpartners.com.

About Comhar Partners

Comhar Partners, a new firm born from former Stanton Chase executives looking to innovate in the executive recruiting industry. With seven offices across the country, the teams are focused on providing recruiting solutions in Consumer Products & Services, Education & Non-Profit, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Science, Industrial, Private Equity, Professional Services and Technology industries. Comhar Partners are located at 300 S. Wacker, Suite 201, Chicago, IL 60606.



