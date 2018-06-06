New National Food Experience, Flavored Nation, Serves Up America's Most Iconic Dishes

"America is incredibly passionate about food, which has moved from our plates to our screens and become a core part of today's pop culture" said Richard Gore, executive producer of Flavored Nation and the former president of live events at Food Network. "For cooks and non-cooks alike, how we speak about food today is not how we talked about it 15 years ago. Food is reviewed, read about and watched on TV; and our social lives often revolve around eating. However, in a nation of documented culinary diversity, most people's personal food experience is still limited to local geography and some occasional travel. It's why a Chicagoan can argue extensively about the city's best deep dish but has never tried chislic or pork roll… iconic foods from South Dakota and New Jersey, respectively. This is the perfect time for Flavored Nation. We want to fuel debate about local favorites and at the same time spur discovery people crave, providing access to other state and regional dishes that, for most, will be brand new."

Flavored Nation is spearheaded by Gore, who has been developing live culinary entertainment since the mid-1990s (back when food events weren't a thing). He led the development of "Food Network Live" and "Food University™ at Caesars Palace."

At Gore's side are fellow food entertainment veterans, David Rosengarten, Jared Bobkin and Bobby Parrish. Rosengarten is a two-time James Beard award winning food writer and was one of the first on-air talents at Food Network. He's now Flavored Nation's head of content. Bobkin is a Detroit-area executive chef known for FOX's "Hell's Kitchen." He's also Flavored Nation's culinary director. Parrish is a home cook whose online brand FlavCity has a social following of more than 400K. He's appeared on the "Rachael Ray Show" and Food Network.

Teamed with Flavored Nation's culinary talent is GateHouse Media, one of the largest publishers of locally-based media in the United States, with publications in 38 states and more than 565 markets. Its division, GateHouse Live, an industry leader in event production and execution, will utilize the footprint at Greater Columbus Convention Center to bring Flavored Nation to life – including a stage of ongoing entertainment.

The 50 food vendors who will be in attendance at Flavored Nation include chefs and restaurateurs almost as iconic as the dishes they'll represent: From Louisiana, gumbo recipe in hand, Flavored Nation will feature Dickie Brennan Jr., a New Orleans native and highly visible owner of four New Orleans restaurants. From Texas's Horseshoe Hill in Ft Worth, celebrity cowboy chef Grady Spears will cook chicken fried steak in full western regalia. From a lodge in far northwest Alaska, chef Mandy Dixon will bring her own spin on a frontier staple, reindeer sausage.

"No one wrote a guidebook on how to authentically identify the United States' most iconic foods," said Rosengarten. "It's been an amazing adventure and challenge. Some states, like Louisiana, California and New York, are well known for multiple dishes. For other states, like South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska, I personally drew a blank. Through exhaustive research, consumer input via social media and conversations with state tourism boards, we've mapped it out. Now, we're stacking our roster. Restaurateurs and chefs can't buy their way in. This is invite only, and we'll be bringing the best of the best for an unrivaled culinary experience this summer at Flavored Nation."

Tickets for Flavored Nation are on sale now at www.flavorednation.com. The event will take place in Columbus, OH on Saturday, August 11 (11am-5pm) and Sunday, August 12 (11am-5pm). GA single day tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door.

