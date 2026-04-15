New National Poll Reveals Overwhelming Bipartisan Support for Taking on Health Insurance Monopolies

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey out today reveals a striking and unified sentiment among American voters: there is strong, bipartisan support to rein in health insurance companies by breaking up existing monopolies and eliminating rampant waste, fraud and abuse.

OnMessage Public Strategies, on behalf of Insurance Watchdog Coalition, conducted the poll of 1,000 likely voters nationwide. The survey found that across the political spectrum, voters are overwhelmingly aligned in their concerns about the health care system. Large majorities place the blame primarily on health insurance companies, support breaking up large insurers and indicate they are more likely to support candidates for public office who champion health insurance reform.

Health Insurance Industry Faces Deep Public Disapproval

Public sentiment toward health insurance companies has deteriorated to strikingly low levels. Just 17% of voters view insurers favorably, while 78% hold unfavorable views, including 47% who say their opinion is "very unfavorable."

When asked which industry Congress should prioritize, health insurance companies are the overwhelming answer:

60% say Congress should focus on health insurance companies — the overwhelming top choice

18% pharmaceutical companies

8% hospital systems

6% pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)

This concern spans party affiliation, with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all identifying health insurers as the top priority.

Strong Support for Cutting Waste, Fraud, and Abuse

The survey finds significant backing for President Trump's efforts to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse in government health care programs, with 81% of likely voters say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate focused on eliminating inefficiencies and holding both government programs and insurance companies accountable.

Broad, Bipartisan Support for Structural Reform

Voters are not only dissatisfied – they support structural change:

70% say they are more likely to support a candidate who favors breaking up large health insurance companies

90% agree insurers have too much control and should be broken up, including 74% who strongly agree

Key Messages Drive Support Even Higher

Support for reform intensifies when voters are presented with specific information about industry practices. Among the most compelling findings:

89% support action after learning insurers have created monopolies in local markets

88% support action after hearing about vertical integration across PBMs, pharmacies, and other services

87% support action after learning insurers are acquiring large numbers of physician practices

87% support action after hearing that a handful of companies control more than half the market

These results highlight strong voter reactions to concerns about consolidation, conflicts of interest and market dominance.

Clear Political Implications

The survey underscores significant electoral consequences tied to this issue:

84% say they would support a candidate who takes on insurance companies to lower costs, including 81% of Independents and 80% of undecided voters (44% strongly agree)

86% are less likely to vote for a candidate funded by big insurance companies (67% much less likely)

Overall, voters increasingly view health insurance companies as central to rising costs and systemic inefficiencies, and they are calling for meaningful reform. As health care costs continue to climb, this issue is a key factor in voter decision-making, with clear incentives for candidates willing to seek reforms in the industry.

Read the full survey memo.

Insurance Watchdog Coalition's mission is to educate legislators, regulators, key opinion leaders, the media and the American people about the harmful impacts of vertically integrated insurance monopolies, especially in our healthcare system, which in turn will help create more competition in the marketplace, lower healthcare costs, and ensure that healthcare savings go to patients, not big insurers.

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Insurance Watchdog Coalition