New National Report Shows Fireworks Injuries Declined in 2025 Despite Record Consumer Use

Illegal Explosives and Homemade Devices Continue to Drive the Most Severe Injuries

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released national safety report from the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL) found that fireworks-related injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments declined by approximately 12 percent in 2025, even as consumer fireworks usage reached record levels.

According to the AFSL 2025 Fireworks Annual Report, an estimated 13,004 fireworks-related injuries were treated in emergency departments nationwide in 2025, down from approximately 14,700 injuries in 2024. During the same period, Americans consumed an estimated 322.4 million pounds of fireworks — nearly double the amount consumed 25 years ago.

The report found that while fireworks consumption has increased by nearly 100 percent since 2001, injury growth has risen at a much slower pace, resulting in a lower injury rate relative to fireworks usage.

"Americans continue to enjoy fireworks in record numbers, and the data shows that injury rates have not kept pace with that growth," said Jay Howell, Executive Director of the American Fireworks Safety Laboratory. "The findings reflect decades of safety improvements, stronger product standards, consumer education, and ongoing industry investment in testing and compliance."

The report also identified a continuing concern regarding illegal explosives and homemade devices masquerading as consumer fireworks. AFSL found that these products were associated with a disproportionate share of severe injuries, hospitalizations, amputations, and fatalities.

Among the report's findings:

An estimated 13,004 fireworks-related injuries were treated in emergency departments in 2025, a 12 percent decrease from 2024.

Approximately 73 percent of injured individuals were treated and released, while 25 percent required hospitalization.

Fireworks consumption reached an estimated 322.4 million pounds in 2025, nearly double the amount consumed in 2001.

AFSL reviewed 24 fireworks-related fatalities in 2025. In cases where sufficient information was available, many fatalities involved misuse of fireworks or illegal explosive devices rather than compliant consumer fireworks.

Illegal and homemade explosive devices were associated with some of the most severe injuries reported, including amputations, fractures, and other traumatic injuries requiring hospitalization.

The report notes that AFSL member companies voluntarily submit products for testing under standards that exceed federal requirements. Since its founding in 1989, AFSL has tested more than 183 million cases of consumer fireworks and rejected approximately 13.5 million cases that failed to meet its standards.

Safety experts continue to encourage consumers to purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers, follow all instructions and warnings, never attempt to modify fireworks, and avoid products that appear homemade, unlabeled, or otherwise illegal.

"As families prepare to celebrate Independence Day and America's 250th anniversary, the safest choice remains purchasing legal, tested fireworks from reputable retailers and following established safety guidelines," said Howell.

The complete AFSL 2025 Fireworks Annual Report is available at https://www.afsl.org/en/2025-fireworks-annual-report-released/.

About AFSL

The American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 to improve the safety and quality of consumer fireworks sold in the United States. AFSL develops and administers voluntary safety standards that exceed federal requirements and conducts product testing and certification programs for participating manufacturers and distributors.

SOURCE American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL)