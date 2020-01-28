New National Study Captures the Impact of Betting on the Big Game Among American Fans

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ahead of the biggest game on the NFL calendar, DraftKings reveals findings from a national consumer study of American sports fans, including how a staggering 82 percent are interested to place a legal wager on the championship game next month. In a nationally representative poll of over 1,000 randomly sampled, self-identified American sports fans, DraftKings' "Football & Fandom: The Bet Effect on the Big Game" study examined the fan preferences and various impacts of sports gaming.

"The demand, advantages and potential of sports gaming are well recognized today, but our goal with this study was to add further evidence on just how impactful sports gaming platforms like DraftKings can be when fully realized," said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. "There is a clear desire among many fans to experience these products, which, in turn, shapes their overall engagement, and we are encouraged by what these findings mean for the future growth of sports betting in the United States."

Though still a relatively limited market since the Supreme Court ruling in 2018, legalized sports betting in the US is already showing tremendous promise and popularity as the study finds nearly a third of (31 percent) American sports fans have placed a legal, online wager. For the championship game this season, the engagement potential among fans who bet is significant, given that 78 percent expressed being more likely to watch the whole game if they make a wager. The game itself is not the only beneficiary of increased engagement either, as 61 percent also reported being more interested to watch commercials during the breaks if they place a bet. Additionally, daily fantasy remains highly relevant among American sports fans with 81 percent wanting to play in a daily fantasy sports contest specific to the Big Game.

At DraftKings, the NFL continues to be the most popular sport among users both for daily fantasy and sportsbook. The majority of American sports fans share this affinity for the NFL too, and an impressive 75 percent are more interested to bet on NFL games than any other sport. Following the NFL's conference finals, postseason play also proves to be an even more enticing option to place wagers as almost 70 percent of fans prefer betting on the playoffs over the regular season.

For access to the full study findings, click the downloadable whitepaper link HERE. The DraftKings Sportsbook and DFS apps are also downloadable for iOS and Android HERE.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a U.S.-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with offerings that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Founded in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings' daily fantasy product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. Launched in 2018, DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major national and global sports, and currently operates pursuant to state regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL and PGA Tour as well as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the MLB and NBA. Headquartered in Boston, DraftKings holds offices across the country including Las Vegas, New Jersey, New York, and San Francisco.

