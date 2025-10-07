New National Survey Finds Parents and Kids Agree: Loneliness Is the Biggest Threat to Youth Mental Health

Intergenerational Stressors Study surveys 1,000 parent-child pairs across the United States about challenges and priorities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey conducted by the Child Mind Institute and funded by the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children's Mental Health reveals a striking consensus between parents and their children: Loneliness is today's most pressing mental health stressor for young people.

The Intergenerational Stressors Study surveyed 1,000 parent-child pairs across the United States, offering a rare side-by-side view of how families perceive mental health challenges. While parents and youth often differ in their perspectives, the study found meaningful areas of alignment — particularly around the risks posed by loneliness.

Key Findings:

Loneliness is the top concern. Both parents and youth ranked it as the greatest threat to youth well-being.

Parents are most concerned about threats with potential long-term impacts, such as academics and careers, safety, and substance use. While these threats are certainly acknowledged by young people, they also report being impacted by more immediate threats, such as navigating friendships and relationships. Technology divides generations. Both groups express unease about social media, but views diverge on artificial intelligence: Parents see it as a risk, while youth are more open to its potential — provided it's used responsibly.

"This study shows that despite generational differences, families share a strong foundation of concern for young people's mental health," said Michael Milham, MD, PhD, Chief Science Officer at the Child Mind Institute. "Recognizing loneliness as a shared priority is a powerful starting point for meaningful action in homes, schools, and communities."

The findings underscore the importance of open communication between parents and their children. They also point to a need for broader solutions: Schools and communities can create more opportunities for connection, while policymakers can expand access to mental health support and prevention efforts.

"The Intergenerational Stressors Study highlights the most pressing mental health challenges facing youth today—including loneliness, bullying, and academic pressure," said Joan Steinberg, President of the Morgan Stanley Foundation and CEO of the Alliance for Children's Mental Health Advisory Board. "By pairing parent and child perspectives, the report offers actionable insights for how families can support young people in navigating these stressors. It underscores the vital role families play in bridging generational divides and building resilience across generations."

The Child Mind Institute encourages families, educators, and community leaders to use these findings to spark conversations and drive collaborative action around youth mental health.

The survey was conducted in July 2025 and included 1,000 parent-child pairs (parent ages 26-77 and youth ages 11-22) across the United States. The full report, including detailed recommendations for parents, policymakers, and youth, is available at childmind.org/education/childrens-mental-health-report/2025-study/.

