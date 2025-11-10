NEW NATIONAL SURVEY FINDS SCRUBS PLAY A MEASURABLE ROLE IN PATIENT CARE, CONFIDENCE, AND JOB SATISFACTION AMONG HEALTHCARE WORKERS

JAANUU's Scrubs Effect Report Uncovers a Link Between What Healthcare Workers Wear and How They Care

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JAANUU , the performance-driven medical apparel brand, today released the JAANUUScrubs Effect Report, a first-of-its-kind survey exploring the powerful link between what healthcare professionals wear and how they care. The findings reveal that scrubs are far more than a uniform – they are a critical driver of confidence, focus, and even the quality of patient care.

The report surveyed 1,000 healthcare workers nationwide and uncovered striking insights:

Rituals of Readiness: Nearly half (49%) of healthcare workers report getting fully ready for every shift, with 89% saying they feel more confident on days they invest extra time in their appearance. Choosing scrubs they love ranked as the #1 part of this ritual (85%), ahead of styling hair (81%), choosing shoes (78%), and skincare (67%).





"These findings confirm what healthcare professionals have long known: scrubs are more than workwear – they are a source of empowerment," said Dr. Neela, Founder, JAANUU. "When healthcare workers feel confident and comfortable, they bring more focus, positivity, and compassion to their patients. The JAANUU Scrubs Effect Report reinforces our mission to reimagine the uniform as a catalyst for better care."

The JAANUU Scrubs Effect Report underscores a powerful truth: investing in healthcare workers' uniforms is an investment in their performance, satisfaction, and ability to provide exceptional patient care.

About JAANUU

JAANUU is the leading performance-driven medical apparel brand, known for creating stylish, functional scrubs designed with healthcare professionals at the core. With an unwavering commitment to purpose, design, and empathy, JAANUU scrubs are made for long shifts, daily movement, and life beyond work. We believe in empowering every healthcare professional to express their individuality and feel confident in their uniform—the YOU in YOUniform.

