New national survey reveals gap between primary care provider support for clinical trials and real-world patient access

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite overwhelming support for clinical trials among primary care providers (PCPs), a new national survey from Patient Advocate Foundation (who announced a strategic merger with PAN Foundation in March 2026) highlights a significant disconnect between positive PCP attitudes and consistent patient engagement.

Patient Advocate Foundation

The research, conducted online by The Harris Poll, surveyed 503 actively practicing, board-certified U.S. PCPs ages 18+ between March 5–18, 2026. The survey points to information, structural, and workflow challenges that shape how and with whom clinical trial conversations occur in routine care—ultimately influencing patient access and participation.

Strong support, limited action [H2]

According to the survey, 98 percent of PCPs view clinical trials positively, and 96 percent believe they are valuable to the broader medical community (e.g., advancing medical care). While 86 percent of PCPs say they are likely to refer patients to clinical trials, only 37 percent report ever having referred a patient.

This gap shows that while PCPs broadly support clinical trials, they do not consistently discuss them with patients. For example, more than two in five PCPs (42 percent) discuss clinical trials with patients only when the patient brings it up, and more than a tenth (12 percent) say they never bring it up.

PCPs identify supports that would make it easier to discuss trials with patients, which could help translate willingness into action, including clinical trial education (75 percent), ready-to-share patient materials (66 percent), and dedicated trial coordinators (58 percent).

Patient-provider disconnect limits opportunity [H2]

The PCP survey builds on 2024 patient research, which showed that clinical trial participation is often limited not by lack of interest, but by whether patients are informed about or offered the opportunity by their healthcare provider.

A more recent 2026 national patient poll reinforces this pattern. Nearly two in three adults with chronic conditions (64 percent) report that their healthcare provider has never discussed clinical trials with them, yet 71 percent say they would be likely to participate if given the opportunity.

In the 2026 patient poll, willingness to participate is strongly shaped by clear information, provider guidance, and financial considerations. Nine in ten respondents (90 percent) identify at least one factor that would increase their likelihood of participation, led by compensation for time and expenses related to participation (52 percent), clear risk and benefit information (46 percent), and provider recommendation (43 percent).

The same 2026 patient poll also highlights persistent barriers to participation. Eighty-five percent report at least one challenge, most often travel distance from their home to a trial site (43 percent) and out-of-pocket travel costs (40 percent). More than one-third (38 percent) also report gaps in information about clinical trials' potential risks and benefits.

Bringing provider and patient perspectives together [H2]

This misalignment is reinforced in the current PCP study. While 66 percent of PCPs say it is their responsibility to discuss clinical trials with eligible patients, 43 percent believe their patients would not be interested and 41 percent don't think their patients would be eligible for many trials. When PCPs do have conversations about clinical trials, they are most often in response to patient requests (67 percent), when there is a lack of response to standard treatment (65 percent), or when disease progresses (55 percent).

Patient findings show a different experience. Patients report a strong preference for direct communication with their healthcare providers about clinical trials with more than a third (36 percent) saying a conversation with their PCP might increase their interest in participating in clinical trials, yet many say these conversations are not happening as less than two in five (38 percent) say they have learned what they know about clinical trials from their PCP.

"Together, these findings point to a pivotal opportunity to strengthen how clinical trial conversations happen in practice," said Kim Baich, Chief Impact Officer, Patient Advocate Foundation. "Patients are interested, PCPs recognize value, and the data reveals clear pathways to better support both groups engaging in these conversations more consistently. When patients are informed about clinical trials, they are empowered to explore additional care options and may contribute to research that could improve outcomes for future generations."

Information gaps and structural constraints shape engagement [H2]

PCPs point to several factors that influence when and how clinical trial conversations occur.

Limited awareness and visibility [H3]

14 percent report not typically receiving clinical trial information

51 percent rely on colleagues as their primary source of clinical trial information

16 percent report high familiarity with available clinical trials relevant to their patient population

26 percent report high familiarity with referral pathways

Operational and workflow factors play a role [H3]

53 percent express concern about administrative burden when thinking of clinical trials

65 percent report difficulty finding clear information about currently enrolling trials

68 percent say clinical trials are not a high priority currently in their practice

76 percent do not feel well-equipped to support referrals

Turning trust and interest into access [H2]

The research points to practical barriers—such as limited information, workflow constraints, and administrative burden—that shape when and how these discussions occur.

These challenges are not new. Similar patterns have been documented in research over many years, underscoring how little progress has been made in addressing persistent barriers to clinical trial access.

Through its Opening Doors to Clinical Trials program, Patient Advocate Foundation provides the resources providers need to overcome these barriers and makes it easier for patients to learn about clinical trial opportunities.

The program provides a self-serve, plain-language education hub that helps patients understand and find clinical trials in a clear and accessible way, on their own time. It also equips providers with ready-to-use educational materials and practical tools designed to facilitate clinical trial discussions, improve clarity around available options, and support more consistent primary care referral pathways.

In addition to improving information and communication through education tools and patient-facing resources, the Opening Doors to Clinical Trials program supports broader efforts to address structural and financial barriers to participation. This includes convening leaders across the clinical trial ecosystem to identify challenges beyond awareness and advance solutions that improve access.

By addressing both patient awareness gaps and provider workflow challenges, the program helps "open the door" to participation—making it easier for clinical trial conversations to happen and for more patients to consider clinical trial options.

PCP polling methodology [H2]

The Harris Poll on behalf of Patient Advocate Foundation conducted the research online among 503 PCPs, aged 18+ who practiced actively in the continental US, were board certified, duly licensed, and specialized in family practice/general practice or internal medicine. The survey was conducted March 5–18, 2026. Data are weighted where necessary by gender, age, and specialty to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ± 5.0 percentage points using a 95 percent confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

Patient polling methodology [H2]

This survey was conducted online within the United States between April 9-13, 2026, among 2,041 adults (aged 18 and over), including 1,322 who have any chronic health condition. The survey was administered by The Harris Poll on behalf of Patient Advocate Foundation via its Harris On Demand omnibus product.

Data were weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, household income, and political party affiliation, to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ± 2.7 percentage points using a 95 percent confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

ABOUT THE PATIENT ADVOCATE FOUNDATION [H3]

Patient Advocate Foundation is the nation's most comprehensive nonprofit dedicated to helping patients navigate, access, and afford their care while improving the healthcare system for all. We provide financial assistance to help patients afford treatment and cost of living needs, personalized case management to navigate complex healthcare and social needs challenges, and a wide array of resources to empower people to take charge of their health.

Since our founding in 1996—and joining forces with the PAN Foundation in 2026—we have helped more than 3.8 million people access and navigate care, granted over $7 billion in financial assistance, provided personalized case management support to over 350,000 patients, and elevated the patient's voice to drive improvements in the healthcare system.

Learn more at Uniting.PatientAdvocate.org.

Media contact:

Caitlin Donovan

[email protected]

(202) 465-5113

SOURCE Patient Advocate Foundation