New Nationwide Event Takes a Swing "Fore" Raising Money for Childhood Cancer, Sept. 28, 2023

News provided by

TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation

28 Aug, 2023, 08:41 ET

TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation Announces New Fundraising Event, "Swing Fore Childhood Cancer" presented by Northwestern Mutual

DALLAS , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation is excited to announce a new nationwide event, "Swing Fore Childhood Cancer," presented by Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 from 4 pm6 pm. Hosted during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the fundraiser will be held at Topgolf and Suite Shots locations across the U.S., including California, Louisiana, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. Registration is now open to the public in all markets.

Continue Reading
Swing Fore Childhood Cancer presented by Northwestern Mutual benefitting TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation Debuts September 28, 2023 nationwide
Swing Fore Childhood Cancer presented by Northwestern Mutual benefitting TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation Debuts September 28, 2023 nationwide

"The goal of "Swing Fore Kids Childhood Cancer is to further spread awareness of our mission," said Tait Cruse, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual's Dallas locations, co-founder of TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation and father to Connor Cruise. "This event will raise much-needed funds to expand important pediatric cancer research and childhood cancer clinical trials. The money raised in each market will benefit the local children's hospital in that market."

According to The National Children's Cancer Society, childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 15 in the United States. Each year in the U.S., an estimated 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer - that's a staggering 43 kids (families) per day being told they have cancer, yet less than 4% of the federal government's budget for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancers.

For more information about sponsorships and team registration, please email [email protected]. For more information on how to join the fight against childhood cancer, please visit teamconnor.org

EVENT INFO:
WHAT:
Swing Fore Childhood Cancer

WHEN:
Thursday, September 28, 2023, 4-6 pm

WHERE: Topgolf locations:
THE COLONY, Texas
3760 Blair Oaks Dr, The Colony, TX 75056
Benefitting Children's Health/ UT Southwestern

FORT WORTH, Texas
2201 E 4th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Benefitting Cook Children's 

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana
10955 N Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Benefitting Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tennessee
500 Cowan St, Nashville, TN 37207
Benefitting Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

ORLANDO, Florida
9295 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819
Benefitting Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital

BALTIMORE, Maryland
1411 Warner St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Benefitting Johns Hopkins Children's Center

MT. LAUREL, New Jersey
104 Centerton Rd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054
Benefitting Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

SAN JOSE, California
10 Topgolf Dr, San Jose, CA 95002
Benefitting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

Suite Shots location:
FARGO, North Dakota
3400 James Wy S, Fargo, ND 58104
Benefitting Sanford Children's Hospital Fargo

INFO: 
Email [email protected] for more information about sponsorships.                                                                           

The TeamConnor Story 
TeamConnor was founded in 2008 by Connor's parents, Joy and Tait Cruse. Connor was a rambunctious four-year-old boy when he was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma on May 15, 2005. Connor fought a fierce, four-year battle that included more than 200 nights in the hospital, 14 surgeries, 40 blood transfusions, 25 rounds of chemo, 2 bone marrow transplants, and countless painful procedures. He was a fighter to the very end. His motto was, "Be brave and believe in Jesus." Since 2008, TeamConnor has donated almost $5 million to numerous hospitals across the country in its mission to fund improved treatment options and ultimately cures for childhood cancers. For more information on how to join the fight against childhood cancer, please visit teamconnor.org or follow TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation on social.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation 
The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

Contact: 
The Reo Agency
Autumn Reo, 940-367-0295
[email protected]

SOURCE TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.