New Nationwide Event Takes a Swing "Fore" Raising Money for Childhood Cancer, Sept. 28, 2023

DALLAS , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation is excited to announce a new nationwide event, "Swing Fore Childhood Cancer," presented by Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 from 4 pm – 6 pm. Hosted during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the fundraiser will be held at Topgolf and Suite Shots locations across the U.S., including California, Louisiana, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. Registration is now open to the public in all markets.

"The goal of "Swing Fore Kids Childhood Cancer is to further spread awareness of our mission," said Tait Cruse, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual's Dallas locations, co-founder of TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation and father to Connor Cruise. "This event will raise much-needed funds to expand important pediatric cancer research and childhood cancer clinical trials. The money raised in each market will benefit the local children's hospital in that market."

According to The National Children's Cancer Society, childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 15 in the United States. Each year in the U.S., an estimated 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer - that's a staggering 43 kids (families) per day being told they have cancer, yet less than 4% of the federal government's budget for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancers.

For more information about sponsorships and team registration, please email [email protected] . For more information on how to join the fight against childhood cancer, please visit teamconnor.org .

EVENT INFO:

WHAT:

Swing Fore Childhood Cancer

WHEN:

Thursday, September 28, 2023, 4-6 pm

WHERE: Topgolf locations:

THE COLONY, Texas

3760 Blair Oaks Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Benefitting Children's Health/ UT Southwestern

FORT WORTH, Texas

2201 E 4th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Benefitting Cook Children's

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana

10955 N Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Benefitting Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tennessee

500 Cowan St, Nashville, TN 37207

Benefitting Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

ORLANDO, Florida

9295 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

Benefitting Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital

BALTIMORE, Maryland

1411 Warner St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Benefitting Johns Hopkins Children's Center

MT. LAUREL, New Jersey

104 Centerton Rd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

Benefitting Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

SAN JOSE, California

10 Topgolf Dr, San Jose, CA 95002

Benefitting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

Suite Shots location:

FARGO, North Dakota

3400 James Wy S, Fargo, ND 58104

Benefitting Sanford Children's Hospital Fargo

INFO:

Email [email protected] for more information about sponsorships.

The TeamConnor Story

TeamConnor was founded in 2008 by Connor's parents, Joy and Tait Cruse. Connor was a rambunctious four-year-old boy when he was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma on May 15, 2005. Connor fought a fierce, four-year battle that included more than 200 nights in the hospital, 14 surgeries, 40 blood transfusions, 25 rounds of chemo, 2 bone marrow transplants, and countless painful procedures. He was a fighter to the very end. His motto was, "Be brave and believe in Jesus." Since 2008, TeamConnor has donated almost $5 million to numerous hospitals across the country in its mission to fund improved treatment options and ultimately cures for childhood cancers. For more information on how to join the fight against childhood cancer, please visit teamconnor.org or follow TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation on social.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

