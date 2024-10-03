New NCA Report Reveals Latest Consumer Trends in Chocolate Consumption

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers' strong emotional connection to chocolate persisted throughout the past year, according to a new report from the National Confectioners Association. Chocolate accounted for $21.4 billion in confectionery sales – a new high – over the last year, with 65% of consumers turning to chocolate as an affordable treat. Despite increased food costs and economic uncertainty, Americans are leaving room in their budgets to treat themselves and others to chocolate.

Why it matters: Chocolate makes up the largest segment of the $48 billion confectionery category. While volume and unit sales have fallen in recent years, consumers continue to seek out and enjoy chocolate throughout the year – especially around the big four seasons (Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays), which accounted for 65% of total chocolate sales.

Quotable: John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said:

"Chocolate serves a unique role as an affordable and accessible treat. While American families are taking steps to streamline their spending, they continue to seek out their favorite chocolate products to enhance moments of joy and comfort. Whether it's a cherished holiday tradition or a special occasion to 'treat yourself,' consumers are making allowances in their budgets for chocolate."

Other insights from the NCA report include:

Sweet escape: 94% of consumers sometimes purchase chocolate just for themselves to enjoy, and 72% feel chocolate belongs in a happy, balanced lifestyle. In fact, owing to its status as a beloved treat, 21% are consuming more chocolate than last year.

94% of consumers sometimes purchase chocolate just for themselves to enjoy, and 72% feel chocolate belongs in a happy, balanced lifestyle. In fact, owing to its status as a beloved treat, 21% are consuming more chocolate than last year. Top tastes: Milk chocolate remains Americans' preferred chocolate (40%), followed by dark chocolate (28%) and white chocolate (7%), while 26% of consumers would be happy with any variety.

Milk chocolate remains Americans' preferred chocolate (40%), followed by dark chocolate (28%) and white chocolate (7%), while 26% of consumers would be happy with any variety. Added spice: 47% of consumers prefer their chocolate with ingredients such as caramel, peanut butter, almonds, and peanuts. Millennials are most likely to select chocolate with other flavors, while Gen Z is more likely to take their chocolate straight up. Caramel has the largest appeal across generations.

47% of consumers prefer their chocolate with ingredients such as caramel, peanut butter, almonds, and peanuts. Millennials are most likely to select chocolate with other flavors, while Gen Z is more likely to take their chocolate straight up. Caramel has the largest appeal across generations. Something nice: 72% of consumers occasionally or often gift chocolate to others for special occasions. The top occasions for chocolate gifting are Valentine's Day, a birthday, and Halloween, and 29% of consumers say they do not need a particular occasion – they give chocolate just because!

The full Getting to Know Chocolate Consumers report is available to NCA member companies and retailers at CandyUSA.com/ChocolateConsumers, and key insights from the research can be found in the report's executive summary.

Survey Methodology: NCA's Getting to Know Seasonal Chocolate & Candy Consumers was conducted in August 2024 by 210 Analytics, LLC, with sales data overlay by Circana and Euromonitor. The sample of 1,595 individuals mirrors the U.S. population in terms of key demographics, including age, income, ethnicity, and region.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

