New. Need. Now. PROFUSION COSMETICS LAUNCHES AT TARGET AND ANNOUNCES IN-STORE EVENTS

A fusion of trend, beauty, and high-performance, Profusion's innovative cosmetics collections combine best-in-class new formulas that are perfectly priced. "We are excited to offer our multi-finish, highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes to Target guests all year round," says Profusion Vice President Sharon Wang, "and we are currently planning new Siennas, Chocolates and Pro-Pigment palettes to be released first at Target this fall. The fall collection, Daydream Believing, is wrapped in pink and lilac holographic packaging. It includes over one hundred and fifty gorgeous new eyeshadows, highlighters, blushes, bronzers, brow, contour, and lip shades and will be merchandised on endcaps in most Target locations."

The high-fashion palette collection includes a range of wearable, easy-to-blend shades in an array of lasting finishes. From naturals and mattes to shimmers and metallics, Profusion offers something for everyone. Each product incorporates professional makeup artist instructions on how to apply so that consumers can easily achieve a Profusion look that brings out their individual beauty.

On May 6th, from noon to four p.m., the brand will execute fun and engaging in-store events in key Target locations. Each event will provide makeup lovers of all skill levels with live demos on how to get this season's sought-after pro-makeup looks. For a list of store locations visit bit.ly/targetbeautyspotlight.

An independently-owned brand established in sunny Southern California with over 20 years of experience working with many of the best manufacturers in the makeup category, Profusion Cosmetics has mastered the art of makeup palettes. Made for the trend-obsessed, Profusion is changing the game when it comes to quality palettes at affordable prices. Profusion listens to its many fans, customers, and followers and uses their feedback in creating unbeatable products, packaging, and shades. Inspiring everyone from aspiring makeup artists to seasoned cosmetics enthusiasts, Profusion Cosmetics is dedicated to inclusivity. Each palette is made for every skin tone, age (from preteens to millennials to all lovers of makeup), gender, skill level and budget. The brand is distributed internationally and is cruelty-free. Profusion Cosmetics are available at Target, Target.com, and ProfusionCosmetics.com. The collections range in price from $4.99 to $19.99.

