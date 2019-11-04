New Nephrology Care Alliance empowers physicians to Deliver Value-Based Care to Patients with Kidney Disease

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently announced Nephrology Care Alliance (NCA), a platform seeking to empower more physicians to succeed in integrated kidney care, is excited to be joined by Dr. Leslie Wong as its first chief medical officer.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients are a complex patient population and caring for the needs of these patients requires putting the nephrologist at the center of any value-based care model. "Nephrologists are essential players in managing kidney disease throughout the continuum of care, starting with CKD. Through NCA, we hope to develop new specialty care models to treat the unique needs of these patients," said Leslie Wong, M.D.

Most recently, Dr. Wong was a practicing physician at the Cleveland Clinic, holding several leadership positions including associate medical director of the Medicare Accountable Care Organization, vice chairman of nephrology, with emphasis on clinical transformation and director of the ESRD Program and Center of Dialysis.

Dr. Wong will be working closely with the NCA physician advisory board, and other NCA sub-committees to engage the community of over 600 nephrologists nationally, up from 500 following the announcement of NCA on Oct. 31. "We are excited to have Dr. Wong, a widely recognized leader in nephrology care and practice, join Nephrology Care Alliance as its chief medical officer," said Allen R. Nissenson, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "Dr. Wong brings extensive experience and expertise in physician leadership, value-based care, care model transformation, quality improvement and cost management."

About Nephrology Care Alliance

Nephrology Care Alliance is a physician-provider partnership that seeks to empower nephrologists through new payment models, data and tools to engage patients and better manage chronic kidney disease. NCA aims to ensure that physician partners succeed in new value-based kidney care models. A primary goal for the group is to reduce high-cost and high-risk incidences for patients. To learn more about Nephrology Care Alliance, visit nephrologycarealliance.com and follow @NephAlliance on Twitter.

