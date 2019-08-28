New Neste commercial fueling sites now open in Northern and Central California

To date, the four cardlock locations offering Neste MY Renewable Diesel have helped customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 79,000 metric tons. This figure equals the removal of over 16,000 passenger cars from the roads for a full year.

"We are happy to announce these new locations for our high-quality and low-carbon Neste MY Renewable Diesel. It is a drop-in fuel, meaning no engine or infrastructure modifications are needed to make the switch. In addition, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is competitively priced with fossil diesel, so fleets don't have to sacrifice cost for sustainability," tells Jeremy Baines, Vice President of Sales for Neste U.S. Inc.

"We're proud about the progress made at our new cardlock locations and look forward to making Neste MY Renewable Diesel more accessible throughout California and across the globe," Baines continues.

"For customers who don't have the ability for onsite fueling, cardlocks are a necessity," says Tom Van De Pol, General Manager of Van De Pol, an authorized distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel which operates two of the cardlocks. "Having Neste MY Renewable Diesel available at a cardlock gives access to commercial and public fleets who understand the performance and emissions benefits of using a 100 percent renewable fuel. Increased access to Neste MY Renewable Diesel benefits the entire community."

The Neste-branded cardlock locations, designed to accommodate fleet vehicles including 18-wheel trucks, are located here:

San Leandro, Calif. (Western States Oil, 2709 Teagarden Street)

(Western States Oil, 2709 Teagarden Street) San Jose, Calif. (Western States Oil, 1790 S. 10th Street)

(Western States Oil, 1790 S. 10th Street) Keyes, Calif. (Van De Pol, 5675 7th Street)

(Van De Pol, 5675 7th Street) Ripon, Calif. (Van De Pol, 801 S. Frontage Road)

"We're excited to offer Neste MY Renewable Diesel at our stations for those fleet drivers who couldn't previously access the high-performance fuel and take advantage of its benefits," said Steve Lopes, President and CEO of Western States Oil, an authorized distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel that operates the other cardlock locations. "Our customers are raving about the maintenance improvements to their fleets and happy to lower their carbon footprint at the same time."

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. For more information on Neste MY , and to learn how your fleet can make the switch, visit NesteMY.com or find a distributor .

* Using Californian LCFS carbon intensity calculation methodology.

About Neste Corporation

Neste Corporation (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research and sustainable operations. In 2018, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 14.9 billion. In 2019, Neste placed third on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at NesteMY.com.

About Van De Pol Petroleum

Van De Pol Petroleum is multi-generational company serving customers in California, Nevada & Arizona with quality fuels and lubricants. Family owned and operated by the Van De Pol and Atwater families, we strive to deliver small family values and service over our large geographical footprint. Visit us at vandepol.us for more information on our fuels and lubricants products.

About Western States Oil

Western States Oil has been a family run business since 1956. Reliably delivering petroleum products throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area, we pride ourselves on knowing we offer the best in quality and service at competitive prices as a full-service fuel and lubricants marketer. We offer around the clock deliveries of full transport, bobtail and package load quantities.

