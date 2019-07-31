New Net Technologies Adds Vulnerability Management to its Portfolio in New Partnership with Greenbone Networks

NAPLES, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbone Networks, a leading provider of vulnerability management, today announced it is partnering with US and UK-based cybersecurity solutions provider New Net Technologies (NNT), adding vulnerability management services to NNT's cybersecurity portfolio. The partnership will enable NNT to resell Greenbone's vulnerability management solution as well as leverage Greenbone's technology for its own white-labeled offering, Vulnerability Tracker.

NNT, which has operations in the UK and the US, has developed a comprehensive solution called SecureOps™. SecureOps™ identifies and blocks potentially malicious threats in real-time by combining best-of-breed technologies, security best practices and IT service management. Greenbone's solution will form a critical component of this service offering, enabling NNT's many customers to identify vulnerabilities in their IT infrastructures, eliminating harmful and costly security breaches.

NNT has a range of enterprise and mid-market customers, both in the UK and across the US, in an array of sectors, from government and non-profit organizations to banking, retail and healthcare institutions. The partnership with Greenbone allows NNT to offer vulnerability management to its customers for the first time.

"Vulnerability management is one of the most essential controls in cybersecurity and is a foundational requirement for all organizations, large and small," said Mark Kerrison, CEO at NNT. "The addition of Greenbone's vulnerability management technology means we can now offer a complete solution to our customers, providing them will all the fundamental cybersecurity solutions. Greenbone's technical excellence, commitment to training and ongoing innovation makes it the ideal partner as we grow our portfolio and customer base, in both the US and the UK."

"Partnering with NNT has allowed us to not only grow the availability of our solutions in the UK but to also capitalize on the US market and expand Greenbone's reach to become more global," Dirk Schrader, chief marketing officer at Greenbone, added. "This expansion is incredibly beneficial to Greenbone, but more importantly, NNT really understands our vulnerability management product, both commercially and technically, and that is the priority."

About Greenbone Networks:

Founded in 2008, Greenbone Networks is a leading, global provider of vulnerability management solutions. Based on open source software, the Greenbone Security Manager (GSM) analyses IT network devices – including desktop computers, servers, software applications, routers and VoIP devices – identifying security vulnerabilities, providing detailed reports and instructions to resolve security issues before attackers are able to exploit them. The solutions include a daily, automatic security update. Greenbone's vulnerability management solutions are deployed in more than 30,000 installations and integrations across a broad range of industries and company sizes, and its vulnerability management software has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times. Greenbone is headquartered in Osnabrueck, Germany.

For further information, please visit: https://www.greenbone.net/en/.

Follow us on Twitter.



About New Net Technologies (NNT)

NNT is the leading provider of SecureOps™. SecureOps™ combines the essential, foundational security controls as prescribed by all leading security frameworks such as CIS and NIST with the operational discipline of change management. By ensuring you have the prescribed essential security controls in place combined with the ability to correlate changes within your environment with an approved ticket or set of intelligent rules, organizations are able to prevent and protect themselves against all forms of breach as well as gaining full control of changes for both security and operational peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.newnettechnologies.com/greenbone.html.

