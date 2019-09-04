New Net Technologies Teams with Cherwell to Offer Intelligent Change Control

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT™) and Cherwell Software, LLC (Cherwell) announced that they have teamed to deliver an intergraded SecureOps solution to customers. NNT's integration with Cherwell's® Service Management suite of products provides a unique solution that combines established best practices of security and Information Technology (IT) service management (ITSM) to deliver Closed-Loop Intelligent Change Control.

This out-of-the-box integration enables a closed-loop environment for change management where authorized changes issued by Cherwell ITSM can be validated and verified by NNT Change Tracker™ Gen7 R2, with a full audit trail of what actually changed and reconciled with the Change Request(s). This approach delivers a holistic and comprehensive solution that identifies and highlights unknown, unwanted and potentially malicious events in real-time.

"Through a technology alliance partnership, NNT and Cherwell have teamed up to meet the growing demand for Intelligent Change Control," said NNT Chief Executive Officer, Mark Kerrison. "More and more of our customers are seeing the benefits of adopting a SecureOps strategy where security breaches and incidents as we know them today can be immediately identified and eliminated.

"NNT is a collaborative partner whose integration exemplifies their dedication to innovation and solving some of the most challenging security and operational issues caused by change," said Michael Euperio, director of Cherwell's Technology Alliance Partner Program.

Cherwell's Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program is focused on meeting the digital transformation needs of customers to make their delivery of services more effective and use of resources more efficient. Cherwell's TAP ecosystem provides more value to current customers, increases mindshare and drives business for Cherwell and its TAPs through best-in-class technology integrations.

About New Net Technologies (NNT)

NNT is the leading provider of SecureOps™. SecureOps™ combines the essential, foundational security controls as prescribed by all leading security frameworks such as CIS and NIST with the operational discipline of change management. By ensuring you have the prescribed essential security controls in place combined with the ability to correlate changes within your environment with an approved ticket or set of intelligent rules, organizations are able to prevent and protect themselves against all forms of breach as well as gaining full control of changes for both security and operational peace of mind.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell's adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise.

