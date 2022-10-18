New Netlify Partner Initiatives Connect the Web Ecosystem for Developers

Netlify Integrations Hub and expanded programs for agency and technology partners will centralize the tools and expertise developers need to build the modern web

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, the platform for modern web development, today announced new initiatives to accelerate web development by simplifying access to the tools and services that developers rely on. A new Integrations Hub is now available to easily discover, connect and configure over 150 dev tools and APIs for a unified developer experience. Additionally, enhancements to Netlify's Agency Partner and Technology Partner Programs bring further support to the popular tech stacks and solutions developers choose in building performant sites, e-commerce stores and web apps.

"Netlify is committed to building a global ecosystem that unites technology providers, agencies, and organizations like the MACH Alliance to empower millions of developers to seamlessly connect, build, and run modern sites and applications," said Chris Bach, co-founder and Chief Strategy and Creative Officer at Netlify. "By bringing together the ecosystem's solutions, best practices and tools and making them readily available from the Netlify platform, developers can better focus on building differentiated web experiences."

Connecting the Developer Toolkit with the Netlify Integrations Hub

Moving away from monoliths and building for the modern, decoupled web requires a diverse developer toolkit of countless tools, services and APIs. However, developers can get slowed down by the minutiae of connecting, maintaining and managing all of these tools.

The new Netlify Integrations Hub makes it easier for developers to use their favorite and emerging dev tools by connecting them to the streamlined developer workflow on Netlify's platform for building and running websites and apps. It features over 150 ready-to-use integrations with popular solutions including Algolia, Auth0, Cloudinary, Contentful, Datadog and more. It also provides insight into Netlify native support for web frameworks like Next.js, Remix, Astro and Nuxt. Developers can quickly find, connect and extend what's possible with each tool on Netlify. Because these integrations are deeply embedded within the Netlify platform, features work natively, without the need for developers to maintain their decoupled architecture.

Elevating the Role of Agencies in Building Modern Web Experiences

Consumer demand for excellent digital experiences has never been higher. Agencies now have a more central role as software creators and as technical advisors helping companies meet these demands. To ensure agencies such as AKQA, Kin + Carta, Last Rev and hundreds more have deeper access to the latest web development practices and technologies, Netlify has expanded its Agency Partner Program. New tiers, including Registered Partners, Silver Partners, and Gold Partners, offer tailored benefits for agency partners to grow their digital practice and build the best web experiences, with access to exclusive resources, programs and content. Agencies will also receive a Netlify Business license to build their website and access to a Netlify sandbox account for client proposals and pre-sale support, free of charge. Meanwhile, customers can search the Netlify Experts Directory to connect with agencies based on whatever expertise they need.

"Kin + Carta takes incredible pride in delivering transformational digital experiences," said Dan Telling, Global Managing Director, Partnerships at Kin + Carta. "Netlify enables us to work with a variety of different customers and requirements, which simplifies the overall experience across our web development teams and opens up new growth opportunities. Being a part of the Netlify Agency Partner Program has enabled us to help customers bring their sites and apps to market faster."

Further Investing in the Strength of Netlify's Technology Partner Ecosystem

To deepen collaboration with partners such as Contentstack, Storyblok, Sentry, Zapier and more, Netlify has matured its Technology Partner Program to further support joint customer success. A new tiered structure that includes Registered Partners, Platform Partners, and Strategic Partners will ensure partners of all sizes, from large software providers to startups, have the resources and support they need to grow their long-term success with Netlify. Developers benefit from the best-in-class partner-led solutions available within their workflow so they can build and deploy with ease.

"We are excited to take this next step with Netlify as they launch their recently updated program," noted Piyush Patel, Chief Strategic Business Development Officer at Algolia. "Over the past few years, Algolia worked with Netlify to deliver the most powerful and easy-to-deploy capabilities for Search and Discovery. With more than 300 joint customers and almost 10,000 prospects lining up to use Algolia and Netlify together, we are delighted with this partnership and will continue to invest in its future."

To learn more, explore the Integrations Hub, discover Netlify's Technology Partner Program, and see the details of the Agency Partner Program. Learn more directly from the ecosystem by registering for Jamstack Conf on November 7-8.

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com.

