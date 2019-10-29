New, Never Before, Socks In Exact Sizes

"From the start women came to our site asking for KANE 11 socks for women," said Tom Kallish founder. "Our sizing system required rigorous testing and development, so much so we've applied for patent protection with the USPTO. There is a fit revolution going on in every part of the apparel space and we are uniquely in the heart of it."

The women's socks include ankle and quarter heights as well as a version of KANE 11's popular men's no-show socks called Laylos. All socks will come in seven sizes --- 6 thru 12. If you're a size 8 shoe, you can match them with size 8 socks. "Performance and comfort begin with fit," says co-founder Peter Hunsinger, "that's our success, no other company is doing this."

The Meadow and Madison styles are constructed primarily of merino wool, nature's optimal performance fiber, which wicks moisture swiftly and controls foot temperature. Merino wool is the smoothest of all wool fibers so it is super soft to the touch and still very durable. These socks have full-foot terry loop cushioning, arch support and flat seam toe.

"The perfect fit of KANE 11 combined with wicking benefits, softness and cushioning creates the ultimate in performance and comfort," Hunsinger proclaims. "KANE 11 women's socks are perfect to wear with sneakers, trainers, tie-shoes, flats and boots of all heights."

The Collection – Women's KANE 11 Socks

Laylo No-Show – Cotton… $10.50/pair (4 colors))

Meadow Ankle Height -- Merino Wool… $ 16.50/pair (4 colors)

Madison Quarter Height -- Merino Wool… $17.50/pair (4 colors)

