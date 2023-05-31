New Nfinite Study Finds Retailers Must Prioritize High-Quality Product Imagery to Win Over Baby Boomer Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite , the leader in next-generation product visualization technology for brands and retailers, has released a new consumer insights report highlighting generational differences between shoppers. The report concludes that baby boomers have higher expectations for e-commerce experiences than other generations, demanding informative and engaging product imagery.

The report "Baby Boomers & e-commerce: Understanding generational sentiment," a result of insights from a consumer survey of over 1,000 respondents in the United States, found that boomers (aged 60–77) are more dissatisfied with product imagery than other generations with only 14% being very satisfied compared to 19% of the general population. Key findings include:

40% of boomers are very unlikely to shop again at a retailer if a product does not match the image online, compared to 26% of the general population





76% of boomers are less likely to purchase a furniture item online if no or limited imagery is available for the specific color or finish they want





76% of boomers are more likely to purchase furniture if they can see an item from all angles





64% of boomers are more likely to buy furniture if they can visualize it in their space using the camera on their phones





66% of boomers are more likely to purchase a product when the images show products in a context that matches their aesthetic or interests

Additionally, boomers report more difficulty with product returns compared to other generations, with 12% reporting that it was so difficult they ended up keeping the item, compared to 8% of the general population. 0% of boomers reported that returning items was "very easy" compared to 6% of the general population. Unsurprisingly, they are less likely to return a product if the item does not match the image online (75%) compared to the general population (83%). For larger items, this disparity further expands, with only 28% of boomers returning a large item because it did not match expectations in appearance or size, compared to 45% of the general population.

While boomers may be less likely to return items, the data shows poor visual experiences significantly impact their customer loyalty. Indeed, boomers will more readily take their business elsewhere. 40% of boomers are very unlikely to shop again at a retailer if a product does not match the image online, compared to 26% of the general population.

"Baby boomers are a critical consumer group for brands and retailers, and their expectations for high-quality product imagery online cannot be ignored," said Nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan. "By prioritizing accurate and engaging product imagery, businesses can build trust with this demographic and secure long-term loyalty, ultimately driving sustainable revenue growth."

Research Methodology

In April 2023, we surveyed 1,074 consumers in the United States to ask about their opinions on product visuals and online shopping. Respondents' ages ranged from 18 to 77.

About Nfinite

Nfinite, a virtual photography platform, enables brands and retailers to build, manage, and display product visuals, grow their business and deliver better customer experiences. The Nfinite Platform makes it easy to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals using cutting edge 3D CGI technology, making high quality visual content more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

