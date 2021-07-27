New NFT Marketplace NFT STARS Sells Legendary Artwork "CryptoMother" with Vitalik Buterin's Signature, Ahead of Ethereum's Hard Fork Launch

SYDNEY, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian NFT marketplace NFT STARS has announced the auction of the iconic NFT and original painting titled "CryptoMother," the only artwork signed by Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum. The auction is timed to coincide with Ethereum's London hard fork launch and is scheduled for 30th July .

"CryptoMother," also known as the Crypto Mona Lisa, is a legendary art that embodies the values of the DeFi sector and depicts a mother protecting the network and guiding crypto enthusiasts.