New NFT Music Collection Celebrates the Resurgence of Vinyl Records

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinyl records meet NFTs in the release of a new NFT collection based on the song "Vinyl Revival" by Jon Christopher Davis, nationally recognized singer-songwriter-producer. Available August 25, 2021 on OpenSea.io, this NFT collection includes a number of digital and real-life items including vinyl records, music videos, and private concert events.

Vinyl Revival NFT Album Cover Jon Christopher Davis - Concert

"I wrote Vinyl Revival as a tribute to the joy of listening to rock and country music on vinyl," says Jon Christopher Davis, a Texas-based recording artist with numerous hit songs including "Lone Star Attitude," "The Bottom Line," "Relay for Life," and "Little Bird."

Jon adds, "By releasing Vinyl Revival as a NFT collection, I can bring a new music experience that combines the old and new together into something truly unique that music fans will love."

The Vinyl Revival Collection contains a number of collectible music items, including:

* Limited Edition NFTs that allows the owner to receive a vinyl record of "Vinyl Revival," a signed album cover, and a digital version of the companion music video.

* A Limited Volume NFT containing a 30 second video clip from the song's music video.

* Two NFTs that can be redeemed for a private concert event, including one at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"This NFT collection brings together everything a music fan loves; from vinyl records to digital art to once-in-a-lifetime concert events," says Sam Stanton, Chief Experience Officer for NFT Collaborative, the promoter for the collection. He adds, "This is one of the few NFT collections that allows digital currency owners to convert their holdings into real-life experiences."

While NFTs have grown in popularity, there are several challenges that inhibit the collection of NFTs by serious collectors; including verification that the art is authorized for release by the artist and the location of the actual digital files on the internet.

"Buying an NFT today is like buying a painting from a resale shop; while you like the art, do you know if it is authentic," says Sean Jackson, Chief Digital Officer for NFT Collaborative. He adds, "serious NFT collectors require a lot more information if they are going to protect the value of their purchase in the long-term."

The digital files included with the Vinyl Revival NFT Collection have been enhanced to include additional metadata within the file along with a separate Certificate of Authenticity for each NFT. Further, the hi-res digital files and Certificates are hosted on IPFS, a decentralized storage network, that distributes the files across a wide network of servers for long-term availability.

"When we created these NFTs we thought about what a collector would need years from now to help protect and enhance the value of their purchase. Using our approach, and relying on open standards, we have created a better quality of NFT than what is commonly available," says Sean Jackson.

The Vinyl Revival NFT Collection will be available for purchase on August 25, 2021 on OpenSea.io.

For more information about this NFT release, please visit https://VinylRevivalNFT.com.

ABOUT JON CHRISTOPHER DAVIS

At the intersection of rock, country and soul, you'll find Jon Christopher Davis. His songs have been recorded by Dolly Parton, Hal Ketchum, Timothy B. Schmit (Eagles), Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the The Heartbreakers), Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go's), Billy Ray Cyrus, Steve Lukather (Toto), Vince Gill, Radney Foster, Rodney Crowell, Dann Huff (Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban) and David Z (Prince, Jonny Lang).

His music has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX, PBS and in USA Today, Billboard Magazine, Texas Highways and the Washington Post.

Jon's currently working on a new band project with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer, Stan Lynch, called The Speaker Wars.

For more information about Jon Christopher Davis, please visit https://www.jonchristopherdavis.com/.

ABOUT NFT COLLABORATIVE

NFT Collaborative - based in Dallas, Texas - is committed to helping artists and collectors maximize the value of their NFTs.

For more information about NFT Collaborative, please visit https://nftcollaborative.com.

SOURCE Jon Christopher Davis