New NICO Myriad SPECTRA™ System Launching at Annual Neurosurgeon Meeting in Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator and worldwide leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery NICO Corporation is launching its latest product innovation at next week's American Association of Neurosurgical Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago, Booth #825. The NICO Myriad SPECTRA System provides the only hand-held technology delivering white light for improved tumor and clot visualization and blue light to support fluorescence-guided surgical removal of grade III and IV gliomas when used with compatible surgical microscopes. Both light sources provide directional light closer to the surgical site area of interest.

The NICO Myriad SPECTRA System is the only hand-held technology able to deliver white light for enhanced tumor and clot visualization and blue excitation light to support fluorescence-guided surgical removal of high-grade gliomas – one of the most complex, deadly and treatment-resistant brain cancers with aggressive growth patterns.

The SPECTRA System provides illumination, resection, collection and biological preservation of tissue for the surgical removal of brain tumors and intracerebral hemorrhages (ICH) – the most deadly, debilitating and costly form of stroke – using minimally invasive and open craniotomy surgical approaches.

The SPECTRA System provides illumination, resection, collection and biological preservation of tissue for the surgical removal of brain tumors and intracerebral hemorrhages (ICH) – the most deadly, debilitating and costly form of stroke – using minimally invasive and open craniotomy surgical approaches. Exclusive one-on-one demos using the SPECTRA System are available May 3-6 during the AANS by appointment here.

The Myriad SPECTRA is a multi-functional device that complements existing surgical workflow and provides additional efficiencies with the ability to easily toggle between full spectrum white light and supplemental blue excitation light.

"As a neurosurgeon, the ability to have a hand-held device that can be used for fluorescence-guided surgery and can toggle between blue and white light with the click of a button will improve the flow of surgery," said Costas Hadjipanayis, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Image-Guided Neurosurgery and executive vice-chair for the Department of Neurosurgical Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). "Fluorescence-guided surgery is an important tool to achieve maximal safe removal of high grade glioma tumor tissue. With its ability to deliver excitation light close to the surgical field, SPECTRA will be an important technology to enhance fluorescence of tissue in the surgical field."

As an adjunct to light delivery, SPECTRA also enables a more comfortable placement of surgical optics without compromising light delivery to the surgical field.

"Surgeon workflow and clinical efficiencies are critical benchmarks in today's healthcare standards," said Jim Pearson, president & CEO of NICO. "We are excited to provide neurosurgeons with unique technologies that can significantly assist them in delivering the most advanced patient care while also benefitting from greater efficiencies in the operating room."

The SPECTRA Light Source was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is also registered for sales and clinical use with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom. Learn more about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, view surgical and patient videos on YouTube.

