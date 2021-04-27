New Non-Dairy, Chickpea-Based Ice Cream, SweetPea, Now Available at Lowes Foods and Vallarta Supermarkets

SweetPea is a creamy, sweet, very un-dairy frozen dessert that actually delivers on a true ice cream experience. Tweet this

SweetPea is now available at Lowes Foods locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as at Vallarta Supermarkets in Los Angeles and southern California. Lowes Foods has been the Carolinas' grocery store for more than 60 years, and Vallarta Supermarkets is one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California. The two distinguished retailers become the first in each of their respective markets to carry SweetPea.

"It's an honor to have Lowes and Vallarta featuring SweetPea, as they're both supermarket retailers we highly respect," said SweetPea co-founder Heather Romens. "And we're so excited to have the opportunity to introduce SweetPea to ice cream lovers on the East and West Coasts."

Romens stated SweetPea will be available in more stores nationwide over the next few months. SweetPea may also be ordered online for national delivery at www.sweetpeawow.com .

SweetPea's nine instant-favorite flavors include: That's a Mean Vanilla Bean, Peanut Butter Bomb; Must Do Cold Brew; Mango Tango (feat. Peach); One 'n Only Cookies 'n Cream; Salted Caramel's Sweet Talkin' Pralines; T.G.I.PieDay: Raspberry; 3 Parts Chocolate; and Hello, Cookie Dough!

For SweetPea savings, updates and more, visit www.sweetpeawow.com .

About SweetPea

SweetPea is a non-dairy, plant-based, planet-friendly and plain delicious frozen dessert that harnesses the power of the protein-packed chickpea. With nine unbelievably creamy flavors to choose from, your tastebuds will never believe it's non-dairy. So go ahead, vegan virgins… take a walk on the plant side. After all, why should vegans have all of the fun? Isn't it time to have your scoop and eat it (guilt-free) too? We dare you to give it a try at www.sweetpeawow.com .

